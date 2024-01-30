Droughtmaster steers hit $1640 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
They said a large number of quality cows and calves sold to strong competition from both local and western buyers.
Replacement steers and heifers sold to a dearer market with plenty of "would be" buyers going home without cattle.
Duncan Cornish, Sarabah, sold Droughtmaster steers 2.5 years for $1640. Charolais cross steers two years account Glen Hills Pastoral, Palen Creek, sold for $1390. Charbray steers 18 months account Rahane Pastoral, Beaudesert, sold for $1370.
Droughtmaster steers two years account Kerry Klan, Peak Crossing, sold for $1290. Merillyn Stenzel, Croftby, sold Angus cross steers 12 months for $1300.
Charolais cross steers 15 months account Jenoff Pty Ltd, Christmas Creek, sold for $1270. Shorthorn cross steers 14 months account Michael Cahill, Christmas Creek, sold for $1240.
Droughtmaster cross steers 15 months account Graeme and Karen Richards, Rathdowney, sold for $1240. Malcom Stenzel, Croftby, sold Charbray steers 12 months for $1160. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Marten Platell, Josephville, sold for $930.
R Fischer Family Trust, Woongoolba, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 18 months for $1570. Charolais cross heifers 15 months account Jenoff Pty Ltd sold for $1200. Graeme and Karen Richards sold Charbray heifers 15 months for $1160. Shorthorn cross heifers 14 months account Michael Cahill, sold for $1140.
Simmental cross heifers 12 months account Golden Pastoral, Mt Cotton, sold for $1120. Singh Enterprises, Christmas Creek, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $1000.
Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account Glenn and Justine Stanton, Maroon, sold for $890. Rodney Brook, Tamrookum, sold Euro cross heifers 12 months for $890. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Marten Platell, sold for $800.
Singh Enterprises sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1850. Charbray cows and calves account Ralph Neller, Dugandan, sold for $1800. GC Value Finance, Witheren, sold cows and calves for $1750.
Serophene Christensen, Rosevale, sold Santa cows and calves for $1700. New Water Feedlot, Tabooba, sold Charbray cows and calves for $1440. Droughtmaster cows and calves account Ralph Neller sold for $1190.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday February 10 starting at 9.30am.
