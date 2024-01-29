Maranoa pushes for Q400 pilot and plane at Roma airport

A request for Queensland's transport department to boost capacity for people travelling by air from Roma and Charleville has been reinforced at the Maranoa Regional Council's last meeting before it faces voters.
At its January meeting last week, councillors unanimously voted to urge the government, through the Department of Transport and Main Roads, to urgently support a pilot for Q400 flights into the Roma Airport three times a week, as part of the Central One regulated passenger transport contract.
If approved, it will allow Rex Airlines to substitute their current Saab-340 aircraft with the 82-seat Q400 on the three busiest days of the week.
According to mayor Tyson Golder, that would make an extra 312 seats available between Roma and Brisbane each week.
"This problem has been going on for 12 months and we ask that the state government approve this Rex Airlines pilot as quickly as possible."
Cr Golder said his council had been advocating, along with the Murweh Shire and Rex Airlines, to DTMR for additional flights and capacity since early 2023.
"Rex proposed a solution in August 2023 that could be implemented very quickly should DTMR agree to the pilot," he said. "If DTMR approves, both the Murweh Shire Council and the Maranoa Regional Council can then work on any other issues to ensure cost-effective solutions with immediate results."
Warrego MP Ann Leahy has fully supported the call for a Q400 plane to be used on the route.
"DTMR has been the sticking point and no-one's been given any reasons why they're not agreeing to it," she said. "Flights are full, and it was always the intention to grow the service post-COVID."
The department has been asked for a response.
The Central One, Brisbane - Roma - Brisbane regulated passenger route is a non-subsidised route provided by the state government and any changes to the flight schedule are subject to its approval.
The South West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils has been advocating for increased capacity on both the Central One route and the Western One route since early 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.