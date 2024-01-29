Footy and volunteering a labour of love for AM recipient Dave Kerrigan

The self-described 'young fellow that went out into the sheds', Barcaldine's David Kerrigan has been honoured with the awarding of a Member of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day honours list.
The AM was conferred for significant service to volunteer and social welfare organisations, and regional rugby league, and Mr Kerrigan can barely contain his passion for both when he speaks.
"I was half good at it, and I enjoyed it," he says of playing league, adding that he'd 'had some nibbles' from metropolitan and representative quarters, thanks to Artie Beetson, who was coaching at Redcliffe at the time.
"We were the underdogs when we won the (central west) premiership in 1986," he said. "I hadn't thought I was up to that level, of playing rep footy, and timing, workwise - I started shearing at a young age and I was always away."
These days he agrees with supercoach Wayne Bennett's mantra that there's a lot more to footy, and sport in general, and that it's more about the way you treat other people.
"I could see the benefit of different development programs, and I still do," he said.
His citation lists a large number of commitments, being a Queensland Rugby League central region board member between 2013 and 2020 among them.
He was a staff member of the Queensland Outback rugby league team between 2008 and 2016, and was their coach in 2015-16.
He's been an independent board member for the Queensland central west rugby league since 2021, chairman from 1999 to 2004, and again from 2015 to 2021; coached the north west schoolboys team since 2013; founded the Bedourie 9s competition; and been a former district president, player and referee.
"There's a lot more to do," he said.
"We've done good things over the years but if you ease up a bit, it falls to bits.
"That's not just with football, it's with everything.
"There are so many girls and women getting involved, and junior carnivals - we've got to keep at it."
Much the same philosophy drives Mr Kerrigan in the mental health space, where he landed after giving up shearing after 20 years.
As well as deciding to do ambulance and wardsman work at the Barcaldine Hospital at the end of one year, rather than follow the shearing down to Victoria, he had to give up the singlet and dungarees when he started getting vertigo badly.
"Every time I put my head down, it started to spin - that changed my life," he recalled.
Becoming a Queensland Health employee in 1993, it drew him into the needs of mental health in western Queensland, where he's done a ton of volunteer work in the suicide prevention field, despite medical imaging being his paid work.
"Mental health stuff was always important to me," he said.
"A mate I went to school with suicided and all of us asked, why.
"The more I got involved in prevention work, the more I saw there was to do."
Mr Kerrigan was able to combine rugby league with building mental health a number of times, thanks to ex-footballers Preston Campbell and Clinton Toopi visiting, kicking balls around, and chatting with agents and producers at cattle sales.
"To go to the Boulia council yard at 5.30am and cook a barbecue breakfast and have a yarn - that's the best model," he said. "There are so many across communities, working together like this."
He's now talking about the need to do similar work in the domestic violence and vet mental health spheres, and the need to push for continual programs, not just ones that last as long as the funding.
He was keen to see what the political sphere could do in that regard, putting his hand up to represent the ALP in both the state seat of Gregory and the federal seat of Maranoa.
While he wasn't able to unseat either of the sitting MPs and their comfortable margins, he said the networks the experiences had brought him, seeing how people do things on a big regional basis had been very helpful.
He lists co-vice chair of White Ribbon Queensland and chair of the central west body among his volunteering work, along with being the founding chair of the Central West Suicide Prevention Network, and a casual employee with the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Standby.
He also had a role as an alcohol, tobacco and other drugs services coordinator, and was a founding member of the Barcaldine Men's Shed in 2005, being its president since 2017.
"Anything I can do to support people is good," he said. "Awards are one thing but having the ability to support people is the best."
