Rain reprieve for CQ graziers, major highway closed due to flooding

Ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily brought widespread rain across central and southern Queensland over the weekend, providing a reprieve for parts that had been dealing with extreme heat.
Several thunderstorms across the Central Highlands on Saturday and Sunday night caused flash flooding at Emerald, Comet, Rolleston and Springsure, which also resulted in some road and highway closures.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the recent deluge and flooding was caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, which remains slow moving across parts of western Queensland.
A trough also remains slow moving over southeastern Queensland, which the bureau says is resulting in "deep tropical moisture being directed across most of the state".
Rolleston graziers Tim and Trina Patterson of Bottle Tree Downs, received over 204 millimetres of rain in the past 48 hours.
Their property received 172 mm, between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The rain has caused some flood damage to several Emerald properties, including Louise Marshall and her family's cattle and farming property, Glenfallock at Fernlees.
Ms Marshall posted on Who Got The Rain? Facebook page, revealing her property received a whopping 250mm overnight, bring her total to 450mm, for the past seven days.
Ms Marshall told the Queensland Country Life the sudden downpour caused damage to their contour banks and flood fences.
"I don't like complaining about rain but this is just a tad too much," she said.
"We're out flood fencing and surveying the damage on our property, which is very wet, muddy and boggy.
"Our last rainfall of 100 mm was back in November last year.
"Before this rain, we had good grass cover but it was getting dry and burning off a lot again."
Flash flooding on Sunday night also closed the Capricorn Highway, between Emerald and Blackwater, at Sandhurst Creek near Comet.
Central Highlands police said the Capricorn Highway would remain closed throughout Monday due to the flooding and would not reopen at this stage until Tuesday.
"Expect long delays and avoid travelling this route if possible. Remember if its flooded forget it, heavy fines apply to drivers who ignore road closure signs or drive in floodwaters. Stay safe," the police statement read.
