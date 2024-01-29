Armidale attracts good numbers

Meanwhile, many interstate competitors featured in the results of the Kelly's Transport Armidale Campdraft that was held last weekend which attracted riders travelling to the Nutrien Classic Sale and Campdraft. Queensland competitors were prominent in the results, with Chinchilla competitor Shari Knudsen starting the 2024 campdraft year in fine form taking out the Armitage & Buckley Ladies Campdraft riding One Time Crimson with 167 points with fellow Queensland competitor Chloe Curr sitting in second position just one point behind and Bec Hayes combined with Shaydack Q Baby with 23 points to take out the Ladies Cut Out award.