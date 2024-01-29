Queensland Country Life
Armidale attracts good numbers

By Robyn Paine
January 29 2024 - 2:00pm
The Pittsworth Charity Campdraft committee advised that due to the unpredictable weather that kept emerging last week the decision was made to cancel their fundraising event that had been scheduled for last Saturday. After discussion with cattle donors and committee members it was decided this was the best outcome for animal welfare with the expected hot weather to continue over the weekend.

