Armidale attracts good numbers

The Pittsworth Charity Campdraft committee advised that due to the unpredictable weather that kept emerging last week the decision was made to cancel their fundraising event that had been scheduled for last Saturday. After discussion with cattle donors and committee members it was decided this was the best outcome for animal welfare with the expected hot weather to continue over the weekend.
Meanwhile, many interstate competitors featured in the results of the Kelly's Transport Armidale Campdraft that was held last weekend which attracted riders travelling to the Nutrien Classic Sale and Campdraft. Queensland competitors were prominent in the results, with Chinchilla competitor Shari Knudsen starting the 2024 campdraft year in fine form taking out the Armitage & Buckley Ladies Campdraft riding One Time Crimson with 167 points with fellow Queensland competitor Chloe Curr sitting in second position just one point behind and Bec Hayes combined with Shaydack Q Baby with 23 points to take out the Ladies Cut Out award.
The dominant trend continued for the northern competitors who also featured in the first six places in the Future Stars Futurity Saltwater Grazing Campdraft for horses four years and under, with Dan Condon victorious riding Roesttes Last Time with 88 points, holding a two-point lead over Shari Knudsen and Yaven Champagne Romance and Ben Hall and Halls Bittabling.
Walcha competitor Ben McNaughton riding Tip Toe won the New England Toyota / John Mcrae Memorial Jackpot Open for Open Campdraft, while Tamworth horse trainer Hugh Miles riding Smooth Talker won the Ray White Epic Open Campdraft. This combination also won the Cut-Out award in the Open scoring 24 points to claim the title.
The Rice Construction Novice A Campdraft was a tightly contested with Brad Newsome (Norma) the eventual winner after a runoff with Todd Hammond (Rebel Child), while veteran campdrafter Jack Gallagher (Expel) won the Novice B Grazag Campdraft. Jak Ferguson riding Broomfield Maybe Fancy took out the Maiden A Thunderbolt Equine Campdraft, and Todd Hammond riding Sweet As Acres collared the blue ribbon in the Maiden B Tarrawonga Pastoral Campdraft.
Kobie Brown riding Saturday Night scored 83 points to win the Mt Riddick Pastoral Co / Sam Kelly Memorial Junior Campdraft and Kody Kedzlie riding Shine won the Nutrien Armidale / Alan Kendall Memorial Juvenile Campdraft.
The Luke Brown Memorial Trophy for the most outstanding horsemanship displayed by a juvenile rider, was awarded to Darcy Newsome. This is a special award to the Armidale Campdraft committee and the Brown family and was judged by life member and patron John Weston.
Cattle Donors included Danneli family, Tarrawonga Pastoral, Andrew and Hannah Coddington and family, Saltwater Grazing, Warren Coventry, David and Michelle McKemey, while judges included Peter and Shari Knudsen, Peter Black, Gloria McCormack and Alistair Davison.
Three campdraft committees featured in the Australia Day Awards, with the Warrego committee being awarded the Community Event of the Year, Tooloombilla received the Community Organisation Award for their 50th anniversary, while the Weengallon Campdraft & Rodeo Association was presented the Community Project/Community/ Cultural Event of the Year by the Goondiwindi Regional Council.
The Nutrien Classic is scheduled for February 2-11 and will be live streamed and the sale interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
