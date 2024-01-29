Resource Department hits back at Landry's Renewable land clearing claims

The Queensland Department of Resources has hit back at Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's claims that renewable energy companies were not subject to the same level of regulation as agricultural businesses.
Ms Landry claimed that while graziers and cane farmers were required by law to adhere to strict reef regulation legislation and tree clearing laws, renewable energy companies had "open slather to demolish areas of protected native vegetation and habitat to endangered animals."
The department fired back by reiterating its commitment to upholding robust vegetation management laws promoting environmental sustainability while facilitating responsible development.
It claimed Queensland's vegetation management framework was designed to protect native vegetation and biodiversity and safeguarded sensitive environmental areas, including endangered ecosystems, wildlife habitats, and watercourses crucial for the health of the Great Barrier Reef.
Contrary to Landry's assertions, the department sought to clarify that renewable energy projects, such as wind farms, were subject to stringent regulatory processes.
They indicated that preceding development, these projects had to obtain development approval which included assessment to minimise impacts on essential habitats and ecosystems or mitigate offsets.
"Where impacts on environmental values cannot be avoided, the project proponents must provide environmental offsets before the clearing can proceed," the spokesperson said.
Moreover, the Department emphasised that farmers were not subject to undue restrictions under the vegetation management laws through provisions to manage land through self-managed standards.
"Farmers can manage their land using self-assessable codes to manage weeds and encroachment, harvest fodder and timber, and build and maintain infrastructure, while exemptions ensure they can clear to establish and maintain fire breaks and fire management lines," the spokesperson said.
In response, Ms Landry said while it was crucial to recognise that although farmers had some autonomy in self-assessing land clearing, their decisions remained subject to scrutiny.
"Any perceived impact on the reef from the trees they clear may result in fines imposed by the Department of Resources," she said.
"The stark contrast between what farmers can do on their land and the actions of international conglomerates establishing large-scale wind farms is truly astounding.
"Farmers, acting as custodians of the land, play a crucial role in providing not only for our nation but also for countries worldwide, supplying food and fibre. They inherently understand the significance of preserving remnant vegetation set aside for protection.
"However, there exists a notable discrepancy in the treatment of remnant vegetation when it comes to renewable energy corporations.
"These entities, engaged in constructing large wind and solar farms, possess distinct privileges regarding the removal of such vegetation.
"Despite the land being designated for safeguarding biodiversity, native flora and fauna, and the reef, farmers have shared instances where remnant vegetation is left untouched due to land inaccessibility or the inability of clearing machinery to reach it.
"In contrast, wind farm projects can clear substantial areas of remnant vegetation, even in challenging-to-access locations, as long as they commit to replanting trees elsewhere," she said.
In light of concerns raised about the environmental or social impact of renewable projects, the Department of Resources mentioned that the state government had committed to reviewing the Wind Farm Code (State Code 23).
"The Department of Housing, Local Government, Planning and Public Works is presently reviewing the State Code for Windfarms to further strengthen the assessment of impacts on valuable Reef watercourses and to ensure that areas cleared for the construction work are rehabilitated."
In response, Ms Landry said there were over 50 wind and solar projects either underway or approved by the EPBC in Central Queensland, and none of them were subject to the changes implemented after last year's review of State Code 23.
"This absence of regulation allows these projects to continue their unrestricted clearing of remnant vegetation," she said.
The Department of Environment, Science, and Innovation did not comment on Landry's claims regarding renewable energy companies' lacking responsibilities for removing cleared vegetation debris.
They did however offer a platform for the public to report pollution concerns.
"Pollution events can be reported to the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation's Pollution Hotline, phone 1300 130 372. Pollution incidents can be reported 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.