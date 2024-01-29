Queensland Country Life
Resource Department hits back at Landry's Renewable land clearing claims

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
January 29 2024 - 5:00pm
Wind turbines are set to appear in droves across parts of Queensland, however some have called for stricter vegetation regulation. Picture: Shutterstock
The Queensland Department of Resources has hit back at Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's claims that renewable energy companies were not subject to the same level of regulation as agricultural businesses.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

