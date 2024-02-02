Queensland Country Life
Heavy horses honoured at Longreach

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
February 3 2024 - 7:30am
Warwick Champion with the mesh statue he created in memory of the job heavy horses have done in settling Australia. Picture: Sally Gall
Warwick Champion with the mesh statue he created in memory of the job heavy horses have done in settling Australia. Picture: Sally Gall

Whether hauling huge loads of wool away from far-flung sheds or breaking heavy black soil up with a plough, heavy horses helped settle the Australian landscape, and that's now been recognised at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame at Longreach.

