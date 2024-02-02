Heavy horses honoured at Longreach

Whether hauling huge loads of wool away from far-flung sheds or breaking heavy black soil up with a plough, heavy horses helped settle the Australian landscape, and that's now been recognised at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame at Longreach.
Standing proudly in the gardens beside the museum's Hugh Sawrey Gallery is 'Dolly', a lifesize metal sculpture created by Longreach's Warwick Champion.
The 19-hand beauty, complete with characteristic 'feathers' on her fetlocks, was created in memory of all the heavy horses in the nation's history, when it was realised that although there were outdoor tributes to plenty of animals at the hall, none of them honoured the intrinsic role the draught horses played.
"There was a quote of $90,000 for a scrap metal artwork - that was a no - so Warwick was asked to make this," Rosemary Champion said.
The Santa Gertrudis breeder from Longway Station took around four months to create Dolly, named in memory of the first horse owned by Mr Champion's father-in-law Sir James Walker.
Dolly was given to him to celebrate his fifth birthday in May 1918.
Some years later, in 1925, she was named the grand champion at the Bangalow Show in northern NSW.
"Half the time was spent looking for the right material," Mr Champion said of his time making the artwork.
"I found the mesh on various town dumps.
"It was very stiff to mould, and I tried burning it and putting acid on it, to get it to rust."
The information board near the sculpture explains that Dolly honours the many vital roles the majestic gentle giants of the horse world played in establishing the nation.
"They will forever be loved, admired and remembered for their strength, stamina, hard work, loyal devotion to duty, courage and sacrifice, combined with their intelligent and loveable natures," it says.
Although Dolly represents heavy horse breeds in general, she blew over in 90km winds that hit Longreach last December, and so she's been pegged down more firmly now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.