Quilpie council stalwarts step down as local government nominations open

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 1:02pm
Retiring Quilpie Shire Council mayor Stuart Mackenzie OAM. Picture: Supplied
As nominations open today, January 29, for candidates for the 2024 local government elections on March 16, a number of current mayors and councillors have announced they'll not be standing for re-election this time round.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

