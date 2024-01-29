Quilpie council stalwarts step down as local government nominations open

As nominations open today, January 29, for candidates for the 2024 local government elections on March 16, a number of current mayors and councillors have announced they'll not be standing for re-election this time round.
They include both the mayor and deputy mayor of the Quilpie Shire Council, Stuart Mackenzie OAM and Jennifer Hewson.
Each has served the south west community for 27 years.
Announcing his decision to step down, Cr Mackenzie said a lot had changed since he was elected as the only new councillor on a council of nine, in 1997.
"At that time, we were paid a $120 meeting fee and rarely had more than 14 meetings a year," he said. "The responsibilities, time and commitment required (now) is reflected in the well-paid positions councillors and mayors now hold."
Cr Mackenzie, who has been Quilpie's mayor for the last 12 years, said he was confident he was leaving the position "with an extremely competent and stable senior team in place".
"Council is in an extremely healthy financial position, with a substantial and fully funded work program set for the next 12 months," he said. "This will give the new council ample opportunity to consider and set their own goals, ambitions and agenda for the future of the shire."
Cr Hewson said some of her proudest achievements as councillor and deputy mayor included upgrading road networks throughout the shire, particularly the Quilpie-Thargomindah and Adavale Red Roads.
Building five new homes last year, and having eight houses and six townhouses planned for 2024, were also on her list of achievements, along with fully funding and building a state-of-the-art council depot ahead of schedule.
Anne Baker has also announced she won't be seeking re-election as Isaac Regional Council mayor, along with Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh, and Barcaldine mayor Sean Dillon.
The elections will be taking place on Saturday, March 16, and now that the election period has begun, so has the timetable for their conduct.
The electoral roll closes on February 5, and candidate nominations close at noon on February 13.
Ballot paper order draws happen the next day, February 14.
