LifeFlight airlifts woman in labour trapped by floodwaters

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew airlifted a woman in labour to safety, after she became trapped in her home by floodwaters on Sunday.
The rescue chopper crew was called into action at 11am, after Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were unable to reach the woman via road due to flooding in the region.
The woman's neighbour, who is a veterinarian, was able to provide initial care until the helicopter could land at the property.
Upon arrival of the aeromedical crew, the woman was stabilised for her flight to Toowoomba.
Due to weather conditions, she was flown to the Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue base, where she was met by QAS paramedics who then transported her via road to Toowoomba Hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.