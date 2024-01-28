Queensland Country Life
LifeFlight airlifts woman in labour trapped by floodwaters

January 29 2024 - 9:13am
The floodwaters that had left the woman trapped. Picture: Lifeflight
The floodwaters that had left the woman trapped. Picture: Lifeflight

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew airlifted a woman in labour to safety, after she became trapped in her home by floodwaters on Sunday.

