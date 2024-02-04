Thank a farmer, and family and community

'Thank a farmer' has become the most recent hashtag for the agricultural sector, with the hope that it will remind the public that they need farmers to survive. However, the phrase means something different to many of us, and for me it's a reminder of how I grew up.
The wide-open spaces of our family cotton farm in Theodore, central Queensland, were the backdrop for a childhood spent with cousins next door, weekend barbecues, swimming in irrigation drains and, of course, the holiday job of chipping horsebean and bell vine from the endless rows.
To thank a farmer is also to thank their family, those who stand behind who provide the support to keep the show running.
To thank a farmer is to thank their community, as it is those local businesses and organisations who fight to stay afloat through drought and floods as much as the farmer.
To thank a farmer is to thank the industry, as it is those who continue to provide support and innovation to allow farming to remain sustainable through our weather extremes.
In the past few months, thanking a farmer has been on my mind for another reason, as my Dad has been diagnosed with cancer.
'Stubborn old farmers' has been another catchphrase used often during this time!
They say it isn't the farm that makes the farmer - it's the love, hard work and character, but seeing my Dad stuck in hospital for weeks and still thinking about what he should be doing at home on the farm, I understand that the farm is always going to be such a huge part of who he is and how he will manage the coming months.
As I take on the typical eldest child role of attending medical appointments, forcing (I mean arranging) extra specialist appointments with anyone who may be able to help, and liaising with extended family, I can see that all Dad wants to do is be at home on the farm.
Connection to the land is something innate to farming families and even when times are tough it's that connection that will bring them peace and happiness.
As we start this new year, I know that 2024 may not be the year for many, and I encourage all those stubborn farmers, and their families who support them, to reach out when you need.
Thank you, to all those farmers and their families who keep on giving more than most people ever know.
- Tammie Irons, daydream believer
