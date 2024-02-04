Queensland Country Life
Thank a farmer, and family and community

By Tammie Irons
February 4 2024 - 2:00pm
Tammie Irons, daydream believer.
'Thank a farmer' has become the most recent hashtag for the agricultural sector, with the hope that it will remind the public that they need farmers to survive. However, the phrase means something different to many of us, and for me it's a reminder of how I grew up.

