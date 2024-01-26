PETA launches sheep billboard protest in time for Australia Day

Extreme vegan group PETA has attacked the marketing link between eating lamb on Australia Day with an oft-used tactic of erecting billboards in a number of Queensland cities, as well as Melbourne.
The boards created for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals show a protesting flock of sheep carrying a banner reading 'Sheep Can't Fight for Sheep's Rights', and asking the Australian public to take personal responsibility for animals that can't speak for themselves, by adopting a vegan lifestyle.
They compare roasts and chops to dead infant body parts, saying that encouraging people to eat lamb on Australia Day "adds another level of violence and cruelty to an already bleak day".
"As the billboard notes, animals can't lobby for their own rights, but humans can do the right thing to help living, feeling beings and the planet," said PETA campaigns advisor Mimi Bekhechi.
"By choosing delicious vegan upgrades to lamb flesh and only cosy plant-wool clothing and homewares, we can all spare sheep a life of suffering and a violent death."
The tactic is something PETA is known for - it took a swipe at the Australian beef industry, launching a controversial billboard in the heart of cattle country at Rockhampton in the run up to World Environment Day on June 5 last year.
That billboard claimed eating meat killed koalas via bushland being knocked down, and was previously displayed on 10 billboards in five major shopping centres in Sydney in 2021.
The group also tried to undermine the wool industry in 2015 with an image of a foam bloodied lamb, quickly discredited by Queensland Country Life.
This week's billboards have been erected in Brisbane, Bundaberg, Mackay, Rockhampton and Toowoomba, in Queensland.
While local commentators were unavailable by phone on Australia Day, possibly cooking up a barbecue lunch, figures on a Meat & Livestock Australia fact sheet show that in 2022, Australia produced 537,013 tonnes carcase weight (cwt) of lamb and 172,919 tonnes cwt of mutton.
Total sheepmeat production - lamb and mutton - was 709,932 tonnes cwt in 2022, 7 per cent above levels a year earlier.
The sheet also said Australia continued to be one of the largest per capita consumers of sheepmeat in the world, consuming approximately 6 kilograms per person in 2022.
"Consumer preferences toward lamb combined with increased interest from export markets for quality sheepmeat has resulted in almost all of Australia's mutton being exported," it stated.
Looking at export volumes, Australian lamb exports totalled 284,192 tonnes shipped weight, up 7pc year-on-year in 2022 and 4pc above the five-year average.
The value of Australian sheepmeat exports in 2022 was $4.6 billion, up 14pc from the previous year.
The MLA site also notes that Australia's top three sheepmeat export destinations were China, the US and Malaysia, and that Australia was the largest exporter of sheepmeat in the world.
