Getting cool at the pool for central west Australia Day fun

It might have been extra breezy in the central west for Australia Day but it didn't deter residents from sharing fun and games and celebrating the efforts of many at presentation mornings.
In Barcaldine the fishing shirts were nearly as plentiful as those decorated with Aussie flags as a 10-team 6s cricket competition bowled into action at the town's showgrounds.
Michael Williams said it was kicking of the region's regular Friday night season with a bit of fun, while under the showgrounds, a darts competition was in full swing.
Retired Brisbane Botanic Gardens curator Ross McKinnon, a regular Longreach visitor, was the region's Australia Day ambassador, making a call for tolerance and urging people to keep up the Aussie tradition of volunteering.
Often called the Lucky Country, Mr McKinnon looked at how much had been subsidised - healthcare, education, pensions and unemployment benefits among them - and praised our egalitarian ways.
After a free Lions Club breakfast, it was off to the pool for some fun and games.
He urged people, especially the young ones in the audience to actively choose a life they wanted to live and work towards achieving it.
