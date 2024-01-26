Pivot from squab to microgreens proves successful

The Covid pandemic caused many business owners to pivot their operations to stay viable including Louise and Greg Emmert of Ridgelands, just outside Rockhampton.
Mr Emmert of Emmert Lane Farm said he was growing 2000 squab and selling them on, but decided that as he was a builder he would build his own pigeon and quail abattoir.
But when Covid shut down all the restaurant trade in Sydney and Melbourne which used to take 99 per cent of the squab in Australia, the abattoir became redundant.
So, with the industry shut down overnight and Mrs Emmert looking for a change of pace in her work life from office administration, the couple looked at other options for the newly built facility.
And it was only after hearing a story on ABC Radio's Country Hour about microgreens and edible flowers, that they decided the building could be used for growing microgreens.
"I said "why not have a go' so basically that's how we started," Mr Emmert said.
Beginning in May 2021, the pair initially only sold their microgreens into the markets on weekends to get their name out.
But now, as well as supplying Yeppoon and Wandal IGAs and Doblo's Farmers Market in Rockhampton, their biggest market is the cafe trade. They are also the preferred supplier to caterers contracted to Beef 2024 for the main events.
"One fellow in Rocky (at a cafe) is taking up to 7kg a week and all they're using it for is garnish," Mr Emmert said.
Not knowing anything about growing microgreens at the start, Mr Emmert said he watched a few YouTube videos and "just had a go".
Growing up to a dozen different microgreens including broccoli to begin with, the couple have now wound that back to where they're only growing four varieties - sunflower, pea, radish and mizuna.
Through trial and error, and by reducing their input costs such as electricity, the Emmerts have grown their business to where it is now profitable in just under three years.
They would like to sell further afield than Rockhampton, but cost of freight is an issue as is the fact that microgreens "are a delicate product" with a short shelf life.
"If there were some high end restaurants in Cairns or Townsville who can't get onto a supply of microgreens and wanted to air freight the product, that is an option," he said.
Mr Emmert said they can harvest a profitable crop of microgreens every eight to 10 days although pea can take up to two weeks.
Microgreens are young vegetable greens that fall somewhere between sprouts and baby leaf vegetables. They have an intense aromatic flavour and concentrated nutrient content and come in a variety of colours and textures.
