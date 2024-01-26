Queensland Country Life
Pivot from squab to microgreens proves successful

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated January 27 2024 - 12:06pm, first published 7:30am
Greg Emmert of Emmert Lane Farm checking on trays of microgreens. Picture: Judith Maizey
Greg Emmert of Emmert Lane Farm checking on trays of microgreens. Picture: Judith Maizey

The Covid pandemic caused many business owners to pivot their operations to stay viable including Louise and Greg Emmert of Ridgelands, just outside Rockhampton.

