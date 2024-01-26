'Bit of a fizzer': NQ surveys damage from Kirrily

While there is rarely such a thing as a 'good cyclone' - residents across North Queensland have been pleasantly surprised by "fizzer" ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily.
The Category Three system crossed the coast just north of Townsville around 10pm on January 25.
While 53,000 homes were without power across Ingham, Townsville, and Homehill, and heavy widespread rain and damaging winds stretched from Mackay to Innisfail, there was fortunately no loss of life.
And while some North Queensland residents have spent this morning cleaning up after Kirrily, with emergency crews tackling fallen power lines, trees, and road damage, many others will be enjoying Australia Day in the wake of the dissipating cyclone.
Ingham farmer and grower Lawrence Di Bella was out surveying the damage to his property on Australia Day morning.
Overnight, his property recorded 145mm.
"It's not too bad, actually," he said.
"The more advanced crops are sprawled a bit, but there is not much stalk breakage from what we can see. We were expecting a lot of trees down and we're not seeing that either.
"We are better off than I thought we were going to be. The crops are still fairly small so that was a plus for us."
Thanks to weeks of rainfall, the ground was softened enough to allow more advanced crops to lay down instead of break from the heavy rain and winds.
"The more advanced crops, like the one next to the house, are all on the ground this morning," Mr Di Bella said.
"They will pick up again as it dries off. What we need now is some sunlight and dry weather to get growth back into the crops again."
At Charters Towers, the Talking Towers Speech Pathology team were pleased to see minimal damage from Kirrily.
"Well after all the hype, it would have been nice to get more than 18mm of rain," a social post read.
"Cyclone Kirrily was thankfully a bit of a fizzer and it's going to take all of five seconds to clean up this damage.
"Thinking of our coastal neighbours who had a bit more wind, and of our northern neighbours who are still hogging all the rain."
Rollingstone pineapple farmer Stephen Pace's property also sustained "very, very minimal damage".
"Just a couple of trees knocked off, a couple of branches. But we didn't even lose electricity and only received 75mm of rain, which is still a fair bit but certainly not flooding rain like it could have been," Mr Pace said.
"It's not impossible to get 200-300mm out of (cyclones)."
But while the system had barely any impact, Mr Pace said his family still prepared - an important tact for cyclone preparation readiness, in case of the worst.
"We did what we normally do. Tried and secured anything that we thought might get picked up or blown around, and shifted things we thought could get flooded," he said.
"I'm not being critical of the weather bureau, but everywhere is different.
"We live right up against the mountain, and (my brother) lives closer to the ocean. He said it got quite a bit qindy when the eye went through.
"(But for us), after the eye it went quiet. It was like a storm we'd normally get."
Elisa Fox from Townley Station, 25km south west of Forsayth, said her property received 155mm overnight, with more rain falling on Australia Day morning.
"Water views in every direction, and a few rescue missions mounted for some dogs and chooks who were almost certainly getting pretty nervous," she said.
Rick Raymong at Jodrell said his property received 50mm.
"Well short of BoM predictions," he said.
"No wind here. More noise from media than the supposedly severe cyclone. That's good as no lives (were) lost."
At 4.42am, the Bureau of Meteorology released a statement on its website, stating that ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily had "weakened to a tropical low".
Cancelled zones were listed from Cardwell to Ayr, including Townsville and extending inland to Charters Towers.
At 4am, the system was 170km west south-west of Townsville, and had sustained winds near the centre of 55km/h, with wind gusts to 85km/h.
"Kirrily has weakened to a tropical low as it continues to track inland northwest of Charters Towers," the statement read.
"Ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily will track further inland today and over the weekend, resulting in heavy to intense rain and possible damaging winds to parts of the northern interior and western Queensland."
