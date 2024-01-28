Beef's Pitch In The Paddock 2024 competition finalists announced

Beef Australia has unveiled the list of finalists for the hotly contested evokeAg Pitch In The Paddock Competition.
The competition offers ag-entrepreneurial talent the opportunity to present their business idea, proof of concept, prototype, or new product to the largest gathering of beef industry stakeholders, influencers, media and consumers in the Southern Hemisphere, live, and on-stage, at Beef2024.
In 2021, North Queensland company, Black Box Co, a service that analyses data with the aim of helping producers improve their on-farm productivity, won the prestigious Beef Australia 2021 Pitch in the Paddock competition.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said the evokeAG Pitch In The Paddock competition serves as a platform for innovation, fostering the brightest ideas and solutions across the beef supply chain.
"Beef Australia exists for the advancement of the Australian beef community and the evokeAG Pitch In The Paddock Competition plays a large role in supporting this purpose and driving progress across the industry", Mr Irwin said.
"Applications opened in November 2023, calling on start-ups, visionary AgTech developers, inventive minds, and innovators to put forward their idea for the opportunity to go head-to-head at Beef2024 and be awarded with a $10,000 cash prize.
"We've had an overwhelming response, making the 2024 competition the most competitive yet."
The eight finalists include:
Mr Irwin said the finalists represent a diverse array of ideas, technologies, and strategies that aim to revolutionise various aspects of the beef supply chain, from production to distribution.
"Their groundbreaking ideas represent the spirit of innovation that continues to challenge and drive our industry forward," he said.
"We look forward to showcasing their innovations and providing a platform for them to connect with industry leaders and investors at the evokeAG Pitch In The Paddock event on Wednesday 8th May at Beef2024".
Minister for Agricultural Mark Furner said the ability to innovate was at the heart of the Queensland beef industry's success.
"Queensland producers have been at the forefront of technology for a long time, and we are helping to accelerate adoption of new technology through the Queensland AgTech Roadmap launched late last year," Mr Furner said.
"The evokeAG Pitch In The Paddock is an exciting event that will once again put the best and brightest innovation ideas front and centre".
AgriFutures Australia general manager of Global Innovation Networks Harriet Mellish said AgriFutures Australia is thrilled to congratulate the eight outstanding finalists who will be showcasing their beef-focused technology at the evokeAG.
"Supporting agrifood tech and innovation startups is pivotal for AgriFutures", Mrs Mellish said.
"These startups represent the frontline of agricultural evolution, driving innovation, sustainability, and efficiency within the beef industry.
"By providing a platform for these future-thinking founders, we foster a thriving ecosystem where novel solutions can flourish and contribute to the industry's growth.
"This event will undoubtedly showcase the transformative power of innovation in shaping the future of the beef industry".
The eight finalists will go head-to-head at the evokeAG. Pitch In The Paddock event on Wednesday, May 8 at Beef2024 in Rockhampton.
Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Beef Australia event website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.