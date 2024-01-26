87yo farmer and Aus Award winner keeps history alive

It is important to look back, says Australia Day Award recipient Rosemary Cochrane McLeod, not just to reminisce but to keep the past alive for generations to come.
Mrs McLeod, 87, has been honoured for her dedication to her region's history, receiving an award for "service to historical preservation, and to the community".
"I never expected anything like that. It's taken the wind out of my sails," she said.
"If we don't (preserve history) now it's going to get lost. All the oldies around are all dropping off the perch, so to speak. I'm getting on a bit too, it's going to happen to me.
"We need to get on paper and interview as many people as we can.
"When you live in a small town you naturally become involved in what's going on. There are about 80-odd people in Comet and 250 in the district. Everyone gets to know everyone else, and becomes involved in any project."
Just some of her many service commitments include the Comet Railway Station museum, Comet Community Reference Group, former president of the Comet Parents and Citizens Association, former committee member of the Comet Rodeo, foundation member of the Comet Pony Club, committee member of Comet Centenary Celebrations (1977-1978), former foundation member of Maria Creek Bore Memorial and the Comet River Sporting and Agricultural Show.
She is also actively involved in the Emerald Historical Association, the Comet School of Arts, the Comet Show Committee, and other local projects.
"In her life she has worked the land loving farm life and horses," daughter Penny said.
"(Mum) still rides horses, sprays weeds, cuts her own firewood and many other farm life tasks."
Mrs McLeod has previously been recognised with Citizen of the Year from Central Highlands Regional Council in 2007, a Community Action Award for Tidy Towns in Central Queensland in 2002 and a Sports Medal in 2000.
Mrs McLeod was raised by two dairy farmers near Biggenden.
In 1937, the family sold up and moved to Brisbane, where her father began work for the American Armed Forces during World War II.
When she came across an advertisement for a Jillaroo position in Mira, she knew it was time to return to her roots, leaving behind office work and boarding a train to the country.
"I loved it. They were long days but I thrived on it. The Scott family who owned it at the time, Paul and Jean, were the most fabulous people you could ever meet," Mrs McLeod said.
"I had to chop a barrel load of wood for the lady of the house for the day, milk two cows, feed the chooks, and if I went mustering, I had to have those horses running before breakfast.
"When I arrived, I was allotted certain horses...there was 600 acres in the horse paddock, and Mira wass a total of 16,000 acres. Paul's brother Scott owned another 24 acres and I worked on both properties.
"I learnt to drive a tractor while I was out there because Paul wanted to build a new by-wash for the dam he just built. It was a new experience. I was constantly learning. I enjoyed it. I prefer the outdoors. You can take the girl out of the country but you can't take the country out of the girl."
After two years working in Mira, her late husband Alan came to the property to buy a stallion and some mares.
"Went out doing some mustering. It was a common interest in horses," she said.
"I used to go droving with Alan until Laurell came along. Alan was a cattle man through and through...and worked on horseback most of the time.
"Laurell loved horses and always had a horse to ride. My eldest son Gene was a handy lad and later went to work for the mines...after a seven year break we had Andrew, who loved animals...and Penelope lives and breathes horses."
The family grew sunflowers, wheat, barley, made hay, and ran 70 head of Droughtmasters.
Alan passed away in 2010 from cancer, during a series of floods that impacted 75 per cent of the state.
"There's a story in a book ('Flood Horror and Tragedy') about the year we got flooded in. Alan couldn't get to his own funeral - a helicopter had to chopper (his body) into Emerald," Mrs McLeod said.
She was also instrumental in returning the Leichardt DIG Tree to Comet as part of the Restoration Association - a tree marked by Ludwig Leichardt in the 1800s, after he led teams 4500km at a time across the country.
