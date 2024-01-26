Entry deadline for Ekka's Paddock to Plate competition fast approaching

Beef producers looking to prove the commercial relevance of their cattle are encouraged to get their entries in for one of the country's most prestigious beef hoof and hook competitions, the RNA's 2024 Paddock to Plate, which closes in three days time.
Celebrating its 27th anniversary, the competition is one of Australia's richest beef supply chain competition offering almost $55,000 in prize money.
Attracting some of the country's best cattle producers, the competition not only allows entrants to compete for glory but also provides invaluable data to benchmark their stock, not just against other competitors, but also against their own cattle.
The three-phased competition comprises of best aggregate weight gain; carcass; and MSA eating quality, while the Wagyu Challenge is four-phased finishing in a beef taste-off judged by some of Queensland's top chefs.
Seasoned seedstock operators, The Grove, Palgrove and Sunland Cattle Co were among the big winners of the 2023 RNA Paddock to Palate competition.
The coveted Class 40, 100 day HGP free export, was taken out by G Morgan and Co of Condamine with their Shorthorn cattle.
Three of the top four teams of carcases in that class were Morgan family owned.
The Morgan family's winning pen of seven averaged 56.96 per cent dressed, at 382.29 kilograms. They had P8 and rib fat averages of 15.14 and 8.57 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area average of 109 square centimetres and an average lean meat yield of 60.67 per cent.
RNA's 2024 Paddock to Palate Competition and 2025 Wagyu Challeng will close at 5.00pm Monday January 29.
You can enter the competition here.
