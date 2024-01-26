Queensland Country Life
Entry deadline for Ekka's Paddock to Plate competition fast approaching

January 26 2024 - 1:30pm
RNA councillor Liz Allen, with 2023 Paddock to Palate award winners Spencer and Sophie Morgan, The Grove Shorthorns Condamine, and Brad James, Rabobank. Picture: Brandon Long
Beef producers looking to prove the commercial relevance of their cattle are encouraged to get their entries in for one of the country's most prestigious beef hoof and hook competitions, the RNA's 2024 Paddock to Plate, which closes in three days time.

