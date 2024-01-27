Cattlemen's conference returns to iconic site

In 2024, the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's annual conference is returning to Alice Springs, home to Undoolya Station, the first pastoral lease in the Northern Territory.
Against the backdrop of Alice Springs' iconic red soil and thriving cattle industry, this year's NTCA conference is a tribute to the pioneers and innovators who have shaped the Northern Territory's cattle industry, a celebration of the unique heritage and the spirit of the region.
As the NTCA commemorates its 40th year, the 2024 Conference serves as a platform to reflect on the journey, embracing traditions and values that have defined the industry.
The event brings together industry leaders, producers, stakeholders, and experts from across the nation.
Attendees can anticipate a packed schedule from March 20 to 23, featuring the two-day conference, welcome drinks, the annual Ladies Lunch, the prestigious Gala Dinner, and the much-anticipated race day.
