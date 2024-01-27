Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Cattlemen's conference returns to iconic site

January 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 2024, the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's annual conference is returning to Alice Springs, home to Undoolya Station, the first pastoral lease in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.