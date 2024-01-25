Winton's dinosaur leader receives Aus Day honour

A Winton man whose fossil find paved the way for a national dinosaur museum have been named as one of the 2024 Australians of the Year.
David Elliott OAM, co-founder of the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History, received Australia's 2024 Local Hero title during a presentation in Canberra on Thursday night.
His chance discovery of a dinosaur fossil during routine sheep mustering in 1999 led to the revival of Australia's palaeontology field - and the creation of a palaeo-tourism industry that put outback Queensland on the map.
Mr Elliott's initial fossil discovery was followed by others.
As palaeontologists began to return to the region to investigate, Mr Elliott and his wife Judy founded the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History in 2002 as a not-for-profit charity.
The museum first operated on the couple's property, where they conducted dinosaur digs and built an impressive collection of fossils. Later, it was moved onto donated land.
Today, it houses Australia's most significant collection of fossils from the country's largest dinosaurs. A major tourist attraction, it serves as a centre for Australian paleontological research and discovery in Australia.
Mr Elliott, now 66, was recognised for his contributions to science with an Order of Australia Medal in 2015.
The 2024 Australians of the Year were Professor Georgina Long AO and Professor Richard Scolyer AO (NSW), Senior Australian of the Year was Yalmay Yunupiu (NT) and Young Australian of the Year went to Emma McKeon AM (QLD).
Chair of the National Australia Day Council, John Foreman OAM, congratulated the 2024 Australian of the Year Award recipients.
"The 2024 Australians of the Year represent the very best of us," Mr Foreman said.
"Georgina and Richard are leading work which is saving countless lives now and, thanks also to the personal commitment of Richard, will lead to an even more extraordinary impact on the health of people around the world in the future.
"Yalmay's long dedication to the education of the Yolu people, her cultural stewardship and leadership as a natural teacher continues to bring communities together.
"Emma shows us, with grace and humility, how commitment, hard work and passion can lead to greatness. She is a true role model for all Australians, young and old, on how to pursue your dreams.
"David, an everyday Queensland pastoralist who discovered something extraordinary, has dedicated himself to sharing Australia's dinosaur history and the importance of keeping regional Australia viable and sustainable.
"They are Australians we can all be proud of."
