Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Winton's dinosaur leader receives Aus Day honour

January 25 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Elliott has been recognised for his work in reviving Australia's palaeontology field. Picture: NADC
David Elliott has been recognised for his work in reviving Australia's palaeontology field. Picture: NADC

A Winton man whose fossil find paved the way for a national dinosaur museum have been named as one of the 2024 Australians of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.