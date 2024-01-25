Temps in Birdsville so close to breaking the record

If you think it's hot where you are today, spare a thought for the residents of Birdsville and others in the far west corner where the South Australian, Northern Territory and Queensland borders meet.
Today, according to the BOM, Birdsville Airport recorded an air temperature of 49.4C resulting in a new annual record and late season maximum temperature record for the station. The previous annual record for this station was 49.3C on December 24, 2019.
The official annual record for Queensland, however, is 49.5C recorded on December 24, 1972, at Birdsville Police Station.
Across the border in South Australia, the top temperature for Moomba was forecast to reach 48C today, well under the record of 49.6C while in Wilcannia in NSW, the top temp was expected to reach 47C today, again well short of their record of 48.5C.
Nurse Lucy Britton of Bedourie, who was relieving at the Birdsville Primary Health Centre, said there was not a lot of activity at this time of year tourist-wise because of the hot weather.
"And, most of the locals know to keep indoors and stay hydrated, and look out for one another," she said.
"Most of locals are born and bred out here so they are used to the heat and well prepared."
Ms Britton, who has lived in the region, on and off, for 24 years, said it had been as hot as today before in her experience.
"There's been plenty of times when it's been this hot, but once it's over 40C, it's just bloody hot," she said.
"Hopefully, we might get some weather out it (the cyclone), some flood events and bit of moisture from up north."
