What impacts will TC Kirrily have on cattle market?Agents share their thoughts

As North Queensland prepares for Cyclone Kirrily to make landfall near Townsville, there is hope north west cattle producers could receive much-need rainfall and a boost in cattle prices, in the weeks that follow.
According to the latest update from Australia's official weather forecaster, now category 3 Kirrily is expected to cross the coast over Townsville, later on Thursday night.
Queensland Country Life spoke to three livestock agents across north and central Queensland to ask what impacts they believe the cyclone will have on graziers and the cattle market.
TopX Australia livestock Phillip Avery, Cloncurry, said most cattle producers in north west Queensland are hoping TC Kirrily will bring much needed rain to areas that desperately need it.
While some parts of the west had received rain in the new year, Mr Avery said some areas were starting to dry off.
"The rain has been patchy, but most producers have had a bit of rain, but there's certainly places that have missed out and need more," he said.
"We all certainly want some good general rain out of this cyclone.
"There's a few producers that have started to move cattle for the year already but everyone is sitting and waiting to see what the weather does now."
Most producers in north west Queensland either supply cattle to live export or domestic feedlots, and Mr Avery said a potentially good downpour could set producers up for the year.
"No permits have been released for live export as of yet, and we haven't actually delivered any live export cattle this year," he said.
"The live export buyers want to be active, but there's no permits released at this moment."
Nutrien livestock agent Paul Cooper, Mackay, believes the supply of cattle will tighten up in the rain affected areas.
"Depending on how widespread and far afield the moisture goes, as to what ramifications it'll have on the store market but initially it will slow the supply of cattle and that should ripen the price to a degree," Mr Cooper said.
"The coastal areas around Mackay and Sarina have had a reasonable season, but areas to the north and northwest of Charters Towers, have missed out on the rain.
"The Charters Towers cattle sale has been struggling with their cattle numbers, so rain up there would consolidate things and their numbers will be slower to go and that'll potentially create a vacuum in the supply of store cattle for the central Queensland area.
"It should hasten the improvement of prices short term, I would imagine."
Greg Hardgrave, CRT Country Co, Blackwater, said the weather impacts from TC Kirrily could have an impact on supply of cattle out of North Queensland and into the Gulf region.
"I believe the rain out of this cyclone will keep the supply of cattle to the abattoirs in particularly down, so that'll further benefit southern markets with the price, trying to keep where it is," Mr Hardgrave said.
"It's all about supply and demand and that'll create more demand.
"Some abattoirs are only just starting back up in the new year and some are only working at three quarter pace.
With rain in the north and you put all of that in the mix, it's probably going to keep the market where it is for just the short term anyway."
