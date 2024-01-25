Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

What impacts will TC Kirrily have on cattle market?Agents share their thoughts

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 25 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock agents Phillip Avery, TopX Cloncurry, Greg Hardgrave, CRT Country Co, Blackwater, and Paul Cooper, Nutrien Mackay. File pictures
Livestock agents Phillip Avery, TopX Cloncurry, Greg Hardgrave, CRT Country Co, Blackwater, and Paul Cooper, Nutrien Mackay. File pictures

As North Queensland prepares for Cyclone Kirrily to make landfall near Townsville, there is hope north west cattle producers could receive much-need rainfall and a boost in cattle prices, in the weeks that follow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.