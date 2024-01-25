Cyclone Kirrily promises major rain with risk of flooding | Video

Queensland's northern interior along with central and western Queensland have been told to expect significant, widespread rain and flooding after Tropical Cyclone Kirrily crosses the coast.
According to the latest update from Australia's official weather forecaster, now category 2 Kirrily is expected to cross the coast between Cardwell and Bowen, most likely over Townsville, later on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast map shows the storm tracking through Townsville and continuing on a south westerly line north of Charters Towers and to the south of Hughenden.
"From Friday and over the weekend, this system is forecast to move inland and further west bringing the risk of significant and widespread rain and flooding to areas of the northern interior along with central and western Queensland," BOM says.
"A trough will move east across southern and south eastern Queensland over the weekend, enhancing shower and thunderstorm in its vicinity."
Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is already making its presence felt, with gale force winds hitting mainland communities between Ayr and Sarina late this morning.
BOM says those gusts are forecast to reach up to 140km/hour in the 115km stretch between Ayr and Bowen, during this evening extending north to Ingham, including Townsville tonight.
Gale force wind gusts of up to 120km/hour are expected in a 670km stretch from Sarina to Innisfail in the north and inland to Charters Towers.
Those damaging gusts are expected to still be reaching up to 90km/hour in inland areas including Charters Towers into Friday morning, BOM says.
Rockhampton-based agent Virgil Kenny, Elders, said rain was badly needed in parts of Central Queensland.
"Some areas are wonderful but plenty of other areas are desperate for rain," Mr Kenny said.
"Almost everyone received a break over Christmas, but some of it was pretty light and the extremely hot weather burnt off any new growth."
