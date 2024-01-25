Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cyclone Kirrily promises major rain with risk of flooding | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated January 25 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queensland's northern interior along with central and western Queensland have been told to expect significant, widespread rain and flooding after Tropical Cyclone Kirrily crosses the coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.