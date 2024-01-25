Stanthorpe's Santa Claus recognised in Australia Day honours list

If you live in Stanthorpe, there's a good chance you have met William 'Bill' Humble - although you might recognise him as Santa Claus.
Mr Humble, who has been playing Santa at the carols by candlelight since the 1970s, was this year awarded an honorary appointment in the Order of Australia for his service to the community.
Originally from England, Mr Humble came to Australia in 1964 and is celebrating 60 years in Queensland this year.
He arrived in Sydney before moving to Queensland and putting roots down in Stanthorpe.
Whilst he has been retired for 24 years he has spent much of that time dedicated to serving his local community.
Mr Humble's list of contributions to committees organisations and societies is impressive but he is, as exactly as his last name suggests, humble.
The proud Stanthorpe local said he was surprised by the news that he had made the Australia Day honours list.
"I'm blown away to be honest with you, I don't think I deserve it," he said.
"I will accept it on behalf of all the volunteers everywhere, because we all do our best for the community and I am just one of countless numbers."
Some of the many roles he has taken on in the community include the Stanthorpe Apple and Grape Harvest Festival Town Crier from 1984 to 2010 and Stanthorpe Agricultural Society's Chief Steward.
"I remember back in the mid 60's we had an apple blossom festival here and then we started putting together the apple and grape around 1970...that brings back happy memories."
Mr Humble was with the Sugarloaf Rural Fire Brigade as a Community Educator Officer, from 2002 and a foundation member, since 1994 and said he looks back fondly at his time working with them.
"When I started, we used to grab a broom and a wet bag, get on the utes and go and fight fires and then I joined the rural fire service in 2002," he said.
"I miss being a firey, its a wonderful unit. I miss the camaraderie and working on the fire front in the smoke and the heat, just working as a team to save a house or a shed, it was just wonderful."
Mr Humble has volunteered for numerous organisations including 27 years with Opera in the Vineyard, Meals on Wheels and one of his favourite roles, playing Santa Claus at carols by candlelight.
Mr Humble adds the honourary appointment to a host of other awards, including a Digital and Ethical Services Medal with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (2016) and the a Stanthorpe Citizen of the year award (2012).
"What a life...I feel like the luckiest guy in the world," he said.
"I'm coming up to age 87 so I've finally decided to have a some me time, I'm going to ease back into a quiet life."
