Burlington offered walk in, walk out including 4000 guaranteed cattle

North Queensland cattle breeding and backgrounding powerhouse Burlington is on the market on a walk in, walk out basis including 4000 guaranteed cattle.
Located 50km north of Mt Surprise, the well improved 46,000 hectare (113,668 acre) asset offered by the the Stewart-Moore family has a versatile balance of country, enabling cattle to be both bred and backgrounded.
Burlington showcases an exceptional herd of 3200 young Droughtmaster and Brahman breeders, backed by a comprehensive data recording management system.
About 100 bulls and more than 1000 first-round weaners are expected.
The herd has been segregated based on calving intervals with plenty of the 2024 season calves drop already at foot.
Situated in a reliable rainfall belt, Burlington is described as a low cost, easy to run operation where the majority of the fundamental long term infrastructure projects are complete.
More than 82km of new boundary and internal fencing has resulted in 18 secure paddocks, five holding paddocks and mustering squares serviced by a major laneway system to two of the three sets of cattle yards.
Burlington has received more than 450mm of rain so far in the 2024 wet season, resulting in an abundant of productive herbages and grasses.
A rotational grass management system is also in place that is currently significantly increasing pasture density.
Water is a feature on Burlington with two permanent flowing springs, more than 24 dams and/or troughs, nine equipped bores.
The development of more waters and further fencing is said to represent a significant opportunity to further increase the carrying capacity.
Improvements include a comfortable four bedroom family homestead in an "easy care" garden, renovated staff accommodation, and sheds.
Well maintained plant is also included in the sale.
The may also be the potential to develop irrigation and agritourism ventures.
Contact Ashley Naclerio, 0400 448 679, or Luke Westaway, 0413 408 953, Stockplace Marketing.
