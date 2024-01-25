Heifers in demand at Gracemere

Heifers were in demand at the Gracemere sale on Wednesday.
Agents yarded 2998 head, consisting of 1618 steers, 1008 heifers, 273 cows, 78 cows and calves and 21 bulls.
A strong buying panel contributed to the average price of the sale strengthening by 4c/kg across all categories, driven by the heifer demand.
Prime cattle held firm on last week and in the steer market, feeder and heavy steers strengthened while the lighter and weaner steers experienced a softer market.
D and J Kleier, Clermont sold Droughtmaster bullocks for 309c/kg weighing 625kg to return $1932/hd.
Watermark Pastoral, Nine Mile sold Angus cross feeder steers to top at 374c/kg weighing 469kg to return $1757/hd.
Beeblee Pastoral, Nebo, sold Brangus steers for 372c/kg, weighing 461kg to return $1716/hd.
Darnelle Grazing, Ridgelands sold Charbray steers for 384c/kg, weighing 300kg to return $1152/hd.
HA McBride Gogango, sold Braford cross weaner steers for 368c/kg weighing 287kg to return $1054/hd.
EM and RF Bella, Nebo sold Brangus steers topping at 404c/kg, weighing 283kg to return $1145/hd.
W and S Appleton, Clermont, sold Charbray steers for 432c/kg weighing 249kg to return $1077/hd.
Spelta Grazing, Dingo sold Droughtmaster steers for 400c/kg weighing 231kg to return $924/hd.
Darnelle Grazing Ridgelands sold Charbray cross cows for 265c/kg, weighing 593kg to return $1574/hd.
C Geddes, Springsure sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 272c/kg weighing 587kg to return $1600/hd.
The Hunt family, Bushley sold Brahman cows to top at 274c/kg weighing 485kg to return $1329/hd.
JM and SE Dunne, Duaringa sold EU Brahman cows for 268c/kg weighing 471kg to return $1260/hd.
Retreat Grazing Ridgelands sold Droughtmaster cows for 261c/kg weighing 418kg to return $1088/hd.
Galloway Plains, Calliope sold Simmental heifers for 306c/kg weighing 418kg to return $1281/hd.
Pittmoss Pty Ltd Morinish, sold Brangus feeder heifers for 296c/kg weighing 413kg to return $1216/hd.
W and L Price, Moura, sold Brangus heifers for 338c/kg, weighing 316kg to return $1070/hd.
John Creed Raglan, sold a run of 46 Droughtmaster cross heifers for 306c/kg weighing 315kg to return $958/hd.
B Perrett, Raglan sold Brangus heifers for 328c/kg weighing 299kg to return $981/hd.
L4 Livestock, Westwood sold Droughtmaster heifers for 316c/kg, weighing 286kg to return $907/hd.
Kath Family Trust, Calliope sold Brangus heifers for 328c/kg, weighing 241kg to return $791/hd.
W and S Appleton, Clermont, sold Charbray heifers for 330c/kg weighing 237kg to return $785/hd.
Lisle Holdings, Kunwarara sold Droughtmaster heifers for 332c/kg weighing 225kg to return $747/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.