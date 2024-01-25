Serious message behind farmer who wants to swap John Deere for a wife

It's not the career path you would expect from a former state government speech writer and rugby league commentator but Hugh O'Brien has gone on to forge a career as an award winning playwright.
Mr O'Brien's play, Farmer Will Swap Combine Harvester for Wife, is one that grabs the attention of plenty of farming folks.
The quirky comedy tells the story of Cyril Evans, a 59-year-old farmer, who decides to put an ad in Queensland Country Life to swap his John Deere 9750 combine harvester, for a wife.
The ad captures the attention of a woman looking to escape a violent situation.
So popular is the show that it has already sold out, showing at the Redland Museum from tonight (January 25).
Mr O'Brien was born and raised in Kingaroy with a farm next door and ended up with a love of rural life from his experiences surrounded by and working on farms.
"Mum would get phone calls to warn her not to let the kids out to play because the bulls from next door had got loose," he said.
"My uncle had a dairy farm outside of Wondai and I used to work there a lot."
Mr O'Brien said his love for story telling began early in his family home when his mother helped him buy a movie camera, when he was 16, which he used to make fictional movies with his three sisters.
"I always really liked telling stories and making short films," he said.
Mr O'Brien later worked in a local radio station, which allowed him to combine his love of story telling and rural life.
"I was at 4SB Kingaroy, which is a really good area for rural stuff...the only thing we didn't have there was sheep but we had cattle, peanuts, soy and navy beans," he said.
"I used to be a big reader of Queensland Country Life because when I worked in radio doing rural news reports."
Following his radio work Mr O'brien went on to work at an advertising agency in Sydney, where did the ads for channel seven including television shows, A Country Practice and Sons and Daughters, before taking the leap to film writing.
"I decided I would rather write the shows then write the ads and that's when I got into writing," he said.
"I had four scripts optioned in Hollywood that never got made, then finally got a movie made in Australia.
"I soon realised that if you wanted to see work performed, it was going to be a lot easier to write plays."
Mr O'Brien credits Anne Gibbons for getting his writing career started and inspiring him to write Australian plays about contemporary issues with local relevance.
Anne and her husband Ted shared the 2008 Queensland Government Domestic Violence Prevention Award with Mr O'Brien for Farmer Will Swap Combine Harvester For Wife.
One of the issues that Mr O'Brien wanted to address was rural domestic violence, which came from his experience working in the recovery task force in North Queensland, organised when cyclone Larry hit in 2006.
"When you have a disaster, sometimes the incidences of domestic abuse rises so I went and spoke to the counsellors working there and when I spoke to them, the idea from the play was born," he said.
"No one wants to go and see a play about rural domestic violence, so I knew if I wanted to say something about it, I had to sneak it in within the walls of a comedy.
"I think it's pretty seamless in this play, it kind of creeps up on you.
When asked what he wanted people to take away from it Mr O'Brien said there were two things.
"It is a love story at its core that shows its never too late to find love and the other strong message of it is, that it takes a community to band together to help someone in a domestic violence situation."
The play runs from January 25 to February 4 at Redland Museum and is presented in conjunction with Mates Theatre Geneis Inc.
