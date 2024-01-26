Prices up at Kingaroy prime and store sale at Coolabunia

Agents said a joint effort between Aussie Land & Livestock and Grant Daniel & Long had 981 animals yarded at the Kingaroy prime and store sale held Coolabunia Saleyards on Thursday.
The agents reported 2024 looked promising as the sale resulted in buyers recognising good value and vendors indicated they happy with the results.
ALL director James Bredhauer said they yarded 617 of the 981 animals.
"Prices were at a level where both the buyer and vendor were happy with the outcome," he said.
"All levels of the supply chain (were) in action, including meatworks, butchers, restockers, backgrounders and feedlots.
"Overall, the cattle yarded were in a forward store condition, both buyers and vendors had positivity with a very competitive and active buyers' panel.
"There was strong buying support from North Burnett, Central Queensland, western Downs as well as locally in the South Burnett."
Mr Bredhauer said the sale commenced with bulls which attracted intense interest from buyers.
"A few heavy bulls started the sale off strong topping at 306.2c/kg and averaging 289.6c/kg, bringing them back at an average of $2,316," he said.
"Fat cows saw a top of 280.2c/kg to average 236.2c/kg returning $1,185.
"Weaners steers at 200-300kg made out to 478.2c/kg with a pen of under 200kg making482.2c/kg, they averaged at 420.2c/kg and returned a top of $1,237 to average back around the $1000 mark.
"Into the feeder steers, a strong demand from feedlots on the Downs as well as locally saw them make a top of 396.2c/kg and average 364.7c/kg and $1,270/head.
"Weaner heifers of 200 to 300kg made a top of 350c/kg and averaged 314c/kg which returns a top of $954/head."
He said feeder heifers' range of 300kg to 400kg had strong competition from buyers for either feeding or breeding.
"This saw feeder heifers make an average of 316c/kg and top at 346.2c/kg which returns 1,071 to $1,260/head," he said.
"Two very impressive pens of Limousin steers and heifers from Wattle Creek Limousin at Blackbutt caught the attention of many today.
"The steers made 380.2c/kg to return $1,410 and the heifers 334.2c/kg to return $1,260.
"We had a large yarding of cows and calves today which sold to a top of $1,700 and averaging around $1,500 and most of these returned into the South Burnett."
GDL livestock agent Brad Kavanagh said the majority of cattle they sold were from the local area.
"A few came out of Brisbane Valley most but most were from south Burnett," he said.
"There was a big run on cows and calves, with 120 topped at $1750 per unit.
"Steers topped at $4.88 kg and $3.81 in the feeder steers.
"Weaner heifers topped at $3.50kg, feeder heifers were at $3,30kg and bulls just on $3,02 kg."
He said livestock agents Hourn and Bishop bought 125 yearling cattle to go to Moura.
However, a H&B representative declined to comment on the transaction.
"Melrose Station bought 50 cows and calves but the majority of cows and calves went locally into the south Burnett, Goondiwindi and Moura," Mr Kavanagh said.
"Prices picked up this week compared to last week, the sales are starting up and a good body of feed around.
"All the meatworks and feeder cattle prices have picked up a lot.
"Our vendors were happy, it was a very good sale."
Vendor Glen Trousdell sold stock from three properties including one at Blackbutt.
He said he was pleased to have held back on selling heifers late in 2023 as they sold for nearly three times the price on Thursday.
"I sold 107 cows and calves, 82 heifers in seven pens to one buyer and 25 weaner steers," Mr Trousdell said.
"Last October I would have got $350 and $400 for a heifer and yesterday I got nearly $1000, they averaged at $960.
"My cows and calves averaged $1467 a head and weaner steers averaged $990 a head."
Mr Trousdell said he felt cattle prices would continue an upward trend for the foreseeable future.
"I still have more weaners and cows and calves," he said.
"I will probably put them up in the next sale."
