'Proven fertility': 16-year-old Wagyu cow still breeding

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 25 2024 - 9:34am, first published 9:19am
At 16 years old, this Wagyu cow is still producing calves. Picture: Stephen Martin
A 16-year-old Wagyu cow continues to prove her worth on an Oakey cattle property, after giving birth to her 12th calf.

