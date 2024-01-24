'Proven fertility': 16-year-old Wagyu cow still breeding

A 16-year-old Wagyu cow continues to prove her worth on an Oakey cattle property, after giving birth to her 12th calf.
Born on January 1, 2008, the fullblood Wagyu cow, identified as Codenwarra MCKFD0330, was purchased by Stephen Martin, Martin Wagyu, Biddeston, from the McCosker family's Codenwarra Wagyu stud, now Marathon Wagyu, back in 2021.
The PTIC female at the time was 13 years old when Mr Martin purchased her and another PTIC cow, as some of his foundation females.
"This cow was good value and I thought if I can get the calf out of them, then I've got my money back and a good full-blood cow," Mr Martin said.
He, a former feedlot operator at Kerwee Feedlot on the Darling Downs, started his own Wagyu stud back in 2021.
Mr Martin said the Codenwarra cow had her 12th calf a day before her 16th birthday.
"She's a terrific, feminine shape cow with plenty of longevity about her," he said.
"The Wagyu breed is known for producing calves until their 20th year.
"I'm just starting out as a little stud, but I've had a lot to do with production and I used to manage the Kerwee Feedlot."
Mr Martin said he's using his skills and the data he's seen in the feedlot, to implement into his own breeding operation.
"A lot of the breeds are breeding the highest index cattle and they're mostly all two year old heifers to a two year old bull," he said.
"But there's a bit of merit in if you're trying to start something knowing you've got an old cow that's done the job before.
"Obviously, keeping old cows can sometimes slows down your selection pressure, so your general generic gain might be a bit slower, because you're not taking that young new thing.
"Particularly in Wagyu, where your biggest selection is marbling and a lot of the indexes probably aren't that highly accurate.
"Trying to find fair foundation cows, you're better off, in my view trying to buy something that's got some runs on the board."
The Codenwarra cow only missed one calf back in 2019, during the drought, but has since gone on to become a grandmother of 34 registered progeny.
While still fertile, Mr Martin said the cow was starting to show her age.
"She's pretty short in the teeth, as in worn right down, but they're still there and I've fed them a bit through last spring before it rained," he said.
"She's in good nick now, just out on the grass and just dropped her latest calf.
"She walks fine and she carries that weight like she's fresh.
"One of her daughters, that the McCoskers own, they've flushed and got 22 progeny and the other two daughters, four and three-year-old, they've kept and have calved every year.
"It just goes to show that she's got proven fertility."
