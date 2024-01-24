Strong competition at Silverdale

Hayes & Co yarded 538 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
They reported that a good run of export and slaughter cattle was presented and sold to stronger competition, with prices exceeding last week's by 10-15c/kg.
Heavy feeder steers were also consistent on last week, selling to a firm market.
Feeder heifers saw a slight rise in price.
Restocker steers and heifers continue to sell to a strong panel of buyers with top quality lines of steers in high demand.
Montauban sold Santa heavy cows for 262c or $1710 and Santa weaner heifers for 305c or $900.
DJ and LM Gelhaar sold Charbray heavy cows for 268c or $1602.
Droughtmaster medium cows from K and T O'Reilly sold for 266c or $1552.
S and B Ferris sold Angus heavy cows for 260c or $2055. They also sold Angus weaner steers for 365c or $1015.
RJ and EM Gabriel sold Brangus bulls for 277c or $2162.
RJ Green sold Santa heavy grain assist steers for 322c or $2014. They also sold Santa grain assist heifers for 320c or $1580.
Charbray heavy steers from RB Moon sold for 329c or $2065.
AC and DJ Sawatzki sold Charbray heavy heifers for 325c or $1835.
Kluck Farms sold Charbray heavy feeder steers for 333c or $1395.
DI and AI Farmers sold Santa light feeder steers for 349c or $1310.
Charolais feeder heifers from D and D Hood sold for 320c or $1237.
3H Holdings sold Brangus heavy feeder heifers for 316c or $1328.
