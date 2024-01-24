Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Processor cattle prices improve at Dalby

January 24 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Processor cattle prices improve at Dalby
Processor cattle prices improve at Dalby

There was a small lift in numbers at Dalby on Wednesday to 3891 head with 323 head from the far west and the balance from the usual supply area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.