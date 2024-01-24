Processor cattle prices improve at Dalby

There was a small lift in numbers at Dalby on Wednesday to 3891 head with 323 head from the far west and the balance from the usual supply area.
All the regular processors and feeder buyers were present and operating with improved prices for processor cattle also heavy feeder steers and heifers with quality restocker yearling steers and heifers selling to dearer trends with the exception of the plainer lines which received limited competition from the restockers.
Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range to restockers made 494c to average 452c with the plainer lines at 384c to average 324c/kg.
Yearling steers over 280kg to restockers sold to 446c and averaged 425c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market sold to 400c with those to restock at 426c to average 391c/kg.
Yearling steers in the 400-480kg range to feed averaged 366c and sold to 388c/kg.
Heavy yearling steers to feed made 368c and averaged 352c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to background made 374c to average 334c with the plainer lines at 284c/kg.
Yearling heifers over 280kg to restockers made 368c to average 344c with those to feed at 364c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market made 347c to average 329c/kg.
Heavy yearling heifers again to feed sold to 340c and averaged 298c/kg.
Young bullocks to processors made 320c to average 312c with the bullocks over 600kg at 304c to average 286c/kg.
Grown heifers to processors made 300c to average 291c/kg.
Light weight cows to processors made sold from 230c to 259c with restockers paying to 244c/kg.
Score 2 heavy cows to processors sold to 257c and averaged 246c with good heavy cows to processors at 272c to average 266c with one cow donated to the Royal Flying Doctors selling to an isolated 286c/kg.
Light weight bulls to restockers made 380c to average 333c/kg.
Heavy bulls to processors made 298c to average 280c/kg.
