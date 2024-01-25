Australia's military history an honour for Arthur

Arthur De Main's introduction to a horse was as a child in Broken Hill, riding the baker's horse on weekends with a childhood friend.
Finding it was always worn out on Monday morning when it was time for work, the friend's father bought a horse for his son and young Artie, a gelding called Maralinga, that they made a halter for out of baling twine, and a makeshift saddle of flour bags.
Fast forward to Australia Day and Mr De Main, now a resident of Boonah in the Scenic Rim, has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to equestrian sports.
Now the chief judge for the Australian Light Horse Association and with a long list of Australian representation at international tentpegging contests to his name, he credits much of his transition to skilled horseman to his wife Philippa.
Horses were her 'thing' and because she was never going to join him in racing cars, Mr De Main saw it would be a wise move to get involved in her sport.
"Not long after we moved to Boonah a local asked me if I'd like to join the Light Horse troop here," he said. "I thought I could ride, but Philippa fell off her chair laughing when I told her of the invitation."
A steep learning curve followed - pony club and lots of schools, plus tutelage from his wife.
"Philippa's the best horsewoman I know. She does things on a horse I would never attempt, the female equivalent of the Man From Snowy River," he said.
Mr De Main grew up in Broken Hill an adopted only child, something he wasn't aware of until his mother passed away and he was going through the papers she'd left behind.
While he doesn't know much about his biological father, he was put in touch with his birth mother, half-sister and a number of relatives, and learnt about his grandfather Tiger Bertram, a member of an infantry unit in World War One preparing to go to Gallipoli.
"He fell in love with a British girl, married her and then went AWOL for a honeymoon," Mr De Main recounted.
"They found him and confined him to barracks with no pay for three months, so he fought at Gallipoli for two months for no pay.
"He was quite a character; I like to think some of his genes flash through my blood."
It wasn't Tiger that got Mr De Main started on his Australian Defence Force work - he was a ground liaison officer in the Army Reserve for over 40 years - but school cadets.
He joined in Broken Hill in 1969 when teachers at the school asked if he'd be an officer, and had a scholarship to Duntroon, but due to his father's passing, didn't follow through.
The 34th field squadron of engineers was closed and taken away from the NSW border city in the 1970s but the town fathers could see the resulting hole for local youth, and a delegation to Canberra resulted in the 10th battalion being stationed there.
"I met with them - I could see a benefit for my cadet unit," Mr De Main recalled. "It wasn't unusual to see 90 soldiers parading every week in Broken Hill back then."
All that fostered his interest in military history, and his tentpegging experience grew out of his Light Horse troop, which was well supported by a number of people with World War Two experience.
"When I learnt to ride I loved tentpegging - I talked to it and it talked to me," he said. "Plus Philippa always put me on a good horse."
He remembers representing Australia at the Pretoria International tentpegging competition in South Africa in 1999, also the centenary of the Boer War, where he was the only ADF member present for the commencement of the 100 year anniversary commemorations.
"We visited Breaker Morant's grave, all the battlefields - it was an emotional rollercoaster," he said.
The military sport has also taken him to the Calgary Stampede in 2002, 2004 and 2012; the US Army Cavalry competition in the US in 2010; and to the world tentpegging championships in India in 2013, all as an Australian representative.
He's judged the sport in Australia since 2018 and still competes.
In 2017 Mr De Main had the honour of being the horsemaster for the centenary of the Light Horse charge at Beersheba and meeting Australia and Israel's Prime Ministers.
He said news of his OAM had come as a great surprise, and he felt very honoured.
"It's all about the support given me, from my family and all the guys that work for me," he said. "Some years I did 100 days service a year, and they were backing me up."
