Central Highlands growers offered free training to bolster farm profits

A collaboration is underway to give Central Highlands crop producers the skills and confidence to adopt profit-boosting technology.
The Central Highlands Development Corporation is teaming up with the CQ Smart Cropping Centre to deliver free training and support in on-farm data management tools designed to reduce expenses and increase yield quantity and quality.
The project includes a workshop on 6 February called Smarter, Stronger Ag Through Farm Data followed by on-farm trials of select technology for a small group of volunteers in the region.
"The agtech field is evolving so quickly that it can be hard to get your head around what's out there, what digital solutions will suit your farm and how to go about integrating them," CHDC agribusiness coordinator Noella Powell said.
"Our project is all about overcoming those roadblocks.
"Next month's free event is a really special opportunity for local farmers to spend some solid time cutting through the complexity and learning from a variety of plain-speaking experts."
Tickets are available at chdc.com.au. Expressions of interest in the trial will open at the workshop.
Comprehensive soil mapping, dashboards, sensors and automation are among the topics that will be covered at the event, and it's also suited to producers keen to better utilise digital solutions already in place on their property.
The workshop will also introduce attendees to AgValuate, a new online assessment tool which produces a tailored report about what agtech could benefit their agribusiness.
