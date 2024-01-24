Growers demand change as irrigation pricing investigated

Lockyer Valley growers said they are fed up with paying thousands of dollars every year for water they aren't seeing, and if something doesn't change now they fear the consequences for the region have potential to be catastrophic.
The independent Queensland Competition Authority is currently investigating Sunwater and Seqwater on pricing practices in relation to irrigation, to apply for the four year regulatory period from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2029.
The Central Lockyer Valley water supply scheme was established to support growers and producers in the region, which is recognised as one of the most productive farming areas in Queensland.
Dams in the Lockyer Valley supply water, which is released manually to producers through irrigation and managed by the state government through seq water.
As part of the scheme growers pay part A - fixed costs and part B - variable costs.
Lockyer Valley producer Gordon Van der Est said the number one issue they have is scheme performance and fixed costs incurred by the growers, regardless of water provision.
"How can you keep passing on these part A fixed costs, which you have to pay regardless, when you don't provide any water,"he said.
"We will pay part A but when they don't deliver water, we don't pay part A, that is the fairest thing.
"This time we are not taking no for an answer.
"Last time in the drought there were families that were all out working, trying to pay a water bills for $30,000 or more...you haven't got any water, you can't grow anything, you can't generate cash flow, let alone make a profit and feed your family...that is the situation."
"If they don't do something now, the government will end up with stranded assets."
One grower gave an example of a water allocation of 700 megalitres, that received a water bill for $60,000 per year, even though there was no water delivered to the property.
Lockyer Valley grower Greg Banff joined the Lockyer Valley scheme early on but has seen significant detrimental changes to the scheme since he joined, particularly with increased costs to growers.
"The first couple of years of the scheme was o.k because you are getting water every year," he said.
Lockyer Valley grower Brad Reck produces forage crops for feedlots and is struggling to break even with the current situation of increased electricity prices and lack of water security.
"No water, no income, but we still have to pay for it," he said.
"They are charging us and supplying nothing."
Mr Van der Est said that he thinks there is a little bit of hope and will continue to advocate for growers and push for the government to initiate changes to the operating and pricing rules and said the solution is clear.
"When the dams are empty or when there is a drought declaration and no water to deliver, part A charges should be suspended," he said.
"It's not just about the farmers, it's about the region."
The Miles Government says they are committed to keeping irrigation costs as low as possible and have extended the irrigation price discount until June 30, 2025.
A spokesperson for the government said that irrigators will not pay for costs associated with building infrastructure of dam safety upgrades prior to the year 2000.
"The Miles Government continues to work closely with the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Collaborative, and has recently progressed the Water Initiatives in the Lockyer Valley project which has received $10.8 million through the SEQ City Deal," they said.
"A further $2.5 million will fund an SEQ Agriculture Regional Water Assessment which will look at how to maximise the use of water assets and create opportunity for expanding agriculture production."
QCA's draft report is due for submission to the government in June, with final report to be submitted in January.
Seqwater welcomed the opportunity to make a submission to QCA's review of irrigation pricing.
A spokesperson said they were committed to continuing to work with irrigation customers, managing irrigation water infrastructure and making the most of the available water supply.
"Seqwater recognises the importance of stakeholder feedback to the QCA's review process, which remains underway," they said.
"The ongoing review will inform irrigation prices for the upcoming price path period."
QCA are holding stakeholder workshops throughout January and February in, Clare, Giru, Mareeba, Monto, Emerald, Mackay and Murgon.
Stakeholder submissions are due by 29 February 2024.
