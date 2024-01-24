Boarding corridors buzzing again as students return for 2024 | Photos

The dormitories are abuzz with life once again as boarding students return for another exciting school year full of potential.
Dropping a child off at boarding school is a unique experience that many rural and remote families go through and although parents see it as a worthwhile opportunity for their child to receive a well-rounded education, it doesn't stop a lump in the throat as parents drive away with an empty car.
Isolated Children's Parents' Association president Wendy Henning from Glenmorgan knows exactly how parents, students, and siblings feel during this time of year.
She just dropped her fourth daughter to boarding for her final year of schooling on the Gold Coast after a busy summer break of cattle work.
"It's not that you think they're unsafe, or that they don't want to go, or you don't want them to be there, it's just that they're not with family," she said.
"As the adult you have to be strong. We've made the choices for the schools for the right reasons knowing it is is the best way for them to get their education so you need to give it the opportunity to be everything that you're wanting it to be.
"But saying goodbye still tugs on those heart strings."
She said staying connected and communicating with the child and the school was vital.
"I've always looked at it as a parenting partnership. We've chosen the school so then you make sure you keep them in the conversation so things are handled and dealt with and there's no surprises."
Ms Henning said that although modern technology was great, conversations shouldn't be heavy and dwelling on questions like 'are you sad', 'are you happy', 'have you met people', as sometimes that could be overwhelming for everyone.
"I've always been mindful that when I'm ready to talk might not always be the time they're ready to talk, because that might be the time when they're meeting people, so that's where a quick message might be enough.
"You want to keep in contact but not needing to know everything they're doing until they're ready to share."
In her experience, it was better to make the child still feel like they're a part of every day life at home.
"It's not always necessarily talking for long conversations, sometimes it's just sharing a photo of the dog at home, or the bird that flew into the garden, or what the cows were doing to make sure that they still feel a part of home and family life," she said.
The other important part of being a boarding parents was looking after yourself and supporting younger siblings during the transition period.
"For the ones that go away, there are always programs and they're learning new things and it's busy, but it's the ones that are at home that are wondering what they are doing that it's very tough on.
"For younger siblings if they're not able to do the drop off it might be helpful to take photos of their [the boarders] cubicle, their bed, making sure the school is sharing photos of them going off in their uniform so you can share that with them and it helps them get ready for when it's going to be their turn.
"It's a whole family show," she said.
