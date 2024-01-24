Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Boarding corridors buzzing again as students return for 2024 | Photos

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated January 24 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The dormitories are abuzz with life once again as boarding students return for another exciting school year full of potential.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.