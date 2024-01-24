Strong prices at Roma store sale

A total of 4955 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 440c/kg and averaged 389c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 496c/kg and averaged 431c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 474c/kg and averaged 386c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 426c/kg and averaged 372c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 384c/kg and averaged 367c/kg.
Gibson Livestock, Marmboo Station, Longreach sold Charolais cross steers to 482c/kg, reaching a top of $1294 to average $1216. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $924 to average $866.
Murphy Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Lina Glen Station, Jundah sold Charolais cross steers to 476c/kg, reaching a top of $1110 to average $907.The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 360c/kg, reaching a top of $925 to average $709. The Santa Gertrudis cross mickey bulls sold to 450c/kg, reaching a top of $1143 to average $730.
DE, DJ and D Burey, Torwood Station, Mungallala sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 474c/kg, reaching a top of $1364 to average $1364.
Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 454c/kg, reaching a top of $1353 to average $1154.
HDH Brazier Partnership, Coolowie, Bingara sold Brangus cross steers to 440c/kg, reaching a top of $1019 to average $959. The Brangus cross heifers sold to 308c/kg, reaching a top of $773 to average $707.
WJ and CL Glasson, Coopers Ponds, Blackall sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 424c/kg, reaching a top of $1308 to average $1209.
Carley Bidstrup, Hillcrest, Roma sold Angus cross steers sold to 432c/kg, reaching a top of $934 to average $934. The Angus cross heifers sold to 338c/kg, reaching a top of $684 to average $684.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma sold Angus steers to 414c/kg, reaching a top of $1454 to average $1332.
CW and HM Keys, Yurnga, Taroom sold Brangus cross steers to 404c/kg, reaching a top of $1377 to average $1298. The Brangus cross heifers sold to 328c/kg, reaching a top of $1067 to average $986.
Hereward Beef, Bude Station, Morella sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 400c/kg, reaching a top of $1427 to average $1330. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 336c/kg, reaching a top of $1152 to average $1150.
AR, C and NJ Hamilton, Beresford, Taroom sold Brangus cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1503 to average $1405.
Bruce Smith, Coleraine, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1644 to average $1566.
KB and MD Mansfeild, Bampi, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching a top of $1353 to average $1353.
Gamblin Grazing, Ashby Station, Augathella sold Hereford cross steers to 372c/kg, reaching a top of $1509 to average $1359.
Angellala Downs Pastoral Co, Angellala Downs, Morven sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching a top of $1509 to average $1333. The Angus cross heifers sold to 338c/kg, reaching a top of $1129 to average $1066.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 360c/kg and averaged 319c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 368c/kg and averaged 321c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 344c/kg, averaging 319c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 337c/kg, averaging 311c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 316c/kg, averaging 298c/kg.
Hiscock Cattle Co, Autumn Vale, Thargominda sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 348c/kg, reaching a top of $1527 averaging $874.
M and F Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune sold Charolais cross heifers to 346c/kg, reaching a top of $1188 to average $1008.
SC and TC Bond, Borrommore, Roma sold Simmental cross heifers to 337c/kg, reaching a top of $1299 to average $1181.
Kindee Pastoral Co, Muya, Mitchell sold Charolais cross heifers to 334c/kg, reaching a top of $1242 to average $1178.
JE Jones, Weslor, Injune sold Simbrah heifers to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1057 to average $911.
Ray Scott Pastoral Pty Ltd, Ingaby Station, St George, sold Charolais cross heifers to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $1364 to average $1107.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 250c/kg and averaged 232c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 304c/kg, averaging 250c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 299c/kg, averaging 260c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 275c/kg, averaging 259c/kg.
S and R White Family Trust, Golden Green, Roma, sold Charolais cross cows to 261c/kg, reaching a top of $1565 to average $1466.
Currawong Pastoral Co, Currawong, Mitchell sold Brahman cross cows to 260c/kg, reaching a top of $1346 to average $1209.
Womblebank Cattle Co, Womblebank, Mitchell sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 273c/kg, reaching a top of $1655 to average $1389.
Bongmuller Partnership, Finsbury Park, Durhman Downs sold Brahman cows to 273c/kg, reaching a top of $1521 to average $1423.
DJ and TE Allen, Albany Downs, Mitchell sold Simmental cross cows to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $1343 to average $1211.
AR and AG Anderson, Paramount, Roma sold Brahman cross cows and calves to $1630/head to average $1630.
