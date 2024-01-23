Murgon livestock agent Col Ramke celebrates 50 years in the industry

Murgon saleyard's longest serving livestock agent, Col Ramke celebrated 50 years of service on Tuesday.
Col reflected on his early days as a 24-year-old and his decision to become a livestock agent.
"When I was a kid, I always wanted to be an auctioneer, and I eventually joined a private agent in Proston," Mr Ramke said.
"My father was a dairy farmer and he did have beef cattle later in life at Mondure."
Col commenced his agency career on the January 21, 1974 in Proston with a small local livestock agency business, Eric Newson and Son.
Mr Ramke went through the cattle depression in 1975 and remembers selling dairy cattle at a sale for $1 and the next day at an Easter poultry sale, selling ducks for $10.
"It was a great introductory to being a livestock agent and I was in the in the agency business two months, when no cattle depression hit and we survived it," he said.
"In the cattle depression, we sold weaner steers from $6 to $10 a head and weaner heifers from $2 to $6 per head. No one could survive those days."
They also sold pigs and calves at Wondai.
In March 1978, Col started with Australian Estates in Murgon, where they conducted sales both at Murgon and Goomeri.
There were fat and store sales and also pigs and calves back then.
Mr Ramke said even saw the start of liveweight selling.
"The greatest thing ever happened to the cattle industry, in my lifetime, was liveweight selling been introduced," he said.
"It took all the guesswork out and if a beast weighed 400 kg, you got payed for 400 kg."
Over a period of time, Australian Estates merged with other bigger companies and became AML Estates and Elders AML Estates to name a few.
Col was responsible for the first Lot Fed Show and Sale and the commencement of weaner sales in this area.
He was the South Burnett livestock manager for Elders at one point and they conducted sales in both the North and South Burnett
In May 1988, he went to work for BBC Livestock and Hayne Real Estate still in Murgon. This later became Dalgetys.
From 1993, he was the branch manager until they decided to close all the smaller one man branches in 1998.
He was made redundant as he did not want to relocate from the South Burnett.
Pratt Agencies were happy to have Col on board as a commission agent and he has continued to work with them from May, 1998 until today.
"I've always enjoyed selling. I've done a lot of it, but I can't handle it as well as I used to, because I'm starting to lose a bit of my voice," he said.
"I also had a pretty good mentor, the late Earl Pratt. He was a very good auctioneer and he'd always give you a few tips at times."
Mr Ramke said he's happy to continue as long as he is able.
"My motto in business was no client is too big or too small and they all got the same treatment," Mr Ramke said.
"I've seen lots of changes in the industry with many buyers coming and going.
"There have been lots of ups and downs along the way."
With 50 years of working in livestock agency, Col's passion for selling cattle continues to shine through.
