Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

O Week nostalgia bringing back memories

By Hugh Dawson
January 28 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student.
Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student.

I recently found myself standing before the eager participants of the NFF Ag Careerstar gap year program during their O Week in Gatton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.