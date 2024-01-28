O Week nostalgia bringing back memories

I recently found myself standing before the eager participants of the NFF Ag Careerstar gap year program during their O Week in Gatton.
This experience stirred a sense of nostalgia, taking me back to the beginning of my own Gap Year in 2016, as I steered my silver Corolla up to the Hunter Valley.
I recalled the nervous excitement, coupled with anxiety of venturing into the unknown, and the inevitable self-doubt that crept in when the gravity of my decision landed, to move away from the familiar comforts of friends and family.
I've always been daunted by public speaking, and I thought of how best to address my audience of school leavers who had already been exposed to numerous speaker engagements and workshops.
My goal was to be concise, while imparting key insights that have guided me in the years since leaving school.
Reflecting on the past eight years, encompassing experiences such as ringing, running stock camps, involvement with various committees, helicopter mustering, pursuing an agribusiness degree, and engaging in a myriad of sporadic travel that led me to incredible places and brilliant minds, posed the question: how could I distil my journey into a few meaningful points?
I arrived at three guiding principles, I feel have helped me along the way:
Take an open mind wherever you go
I vividly recall the moment I discarded my rigid five-year plan, affording myself the freedom to explore any avenue that remotely piqued my interest.
This mindset enabled me to extract valuable lessons from every experience and person, regardless of their nature, and stimulated a newfound fascination and appreciation for my environment.
Lean into discomfort
The stress, anxiety, and imposter syndrome that accompany stepping into the unknown can be paralysing and ultimately, feels unnatural to act against these feelings and commit to new, potentially risky opportunities.
Yet, by leaning into discomfort, I have encountered personal and professional growth beyond what I thought possible.
This process made me appreciate how the same stress and anxiety should be acknowledged and embraced as catalysts for personal development, instead of being branded with negative connotations.
As the saying goes, "Your comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there."
Celebrate life's moments
In the haste of daily life, it's easy to overlook the enigmatic beauty surrounding us.
Be it a wildflower spotted during a day of mustering or a fleeting smile from a stranger, there are countless reasons to celebrate life.
Amidst the media's narrative of turmoil, focusing on the positive aspects of the world allows us to discover more good than bad.
In agriculture, where interpersonal comparison especially can foster feelings of inadequacy; taking a moment to reflect on one's journey, appreciating both the wins and the lessons learned, is a vital practice, and one which will lead us on a more fulfilled and rewarding journey.
So as we step into the new year and new experiences, perhaps these principles may help you as they have done for me.
We're on a magical journey, and it's truly a miracle we're here at all - statistically it's estimated there is a 1 in 400-700tn chance of any one of us being born into this world, so don't forget to enjoy it.
- Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student
