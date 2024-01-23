Larger yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 405 cattle at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
They said it was a larger yarding which, despite the hot weather, presented very well.
All buyers were present and operating, which resulted in a dearer market.
Export cattle sold to strong competition to be dearer. Trade cattle were mostly heifers and were fully firm on last week.
A good run of weaner and restocker cattle also sold to strong grazier interests to be considerably improved.
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from S Gain sold for 357.2c/kg with a result of $822/hd. Eskdale Cattle sold Santa cross yearling heifers at 289.2c/kg with an outcome of $875/hd. D and J Speedy sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers at 347.2c/kg to realise $1367/hd.
Charolais cross trade feeder heifers from K and J Sanguinetti returned 301.2c/kg to realise $1118/hd. Limousin grain-fed heifers from Graham Bell made 334.2c/kg or $1161/hd.
Apel and Co sold Charbray 6 tooth heifers at $258.2c/kg for an outcome of $1614/hd. They also sold Charbray cows for 265c/kg or $1563/hd. A and E McCarthur sold Santa medium cows for 258.2c/kg returning $1603/hd.
Charolais cross heavy cows from J and B Sutton came in at 263.2c/kg or $1723/hd. C Woods sold Charbray bulls for 273.2c/kg with a result of $1912/hd. Droughtmaster bulls from BJ and AA Roughan sold for 271.2c/kg or $2047/hd.
