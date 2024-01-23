Queensland Country Life
Larger yarding at Moreton

January 24 2024 - 10:00am
Larger yarding at Moreton
Larger yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 405 cattle at Moreton sale on Tuesday.

