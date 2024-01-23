Queensland Country Life
Values rise at Miriam Vale

Updated January 23 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
Values rise at Miriam Vale
Values rise at Miriam Vale

Nutrien Rockhampton reported yarding of 135 head and a dearer market at Friday's monthly sale.

