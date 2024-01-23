Values rise at Miriam Vale

Nutrien Rockhampton reported yarding of 135 head and a dearer market at Friday's monthly sale.
Buyers came from Monto, Rockhampton with strong local support.
Kylie Parker, Bororen, presented a pen of No.3 Simbrah steers which sold for $845.
LR and WL Bayliss, Miriam Vale, sold No.3 Droughtmaster steers for $780.
Craig McNab, Bororen, sold No.3 Droughtmaster steers for $755.
LR and WL Bayliss, Miriam Vale, sold No.3 Brangus cross steers for $755.
KJ and JA Dawson, Rosevale, sold No.3 Braford cross steers for $715.
Dave and Wendy Tompkins, Bororen, sold No.3 Droughtmaster steers for $700.
Most smaller steers sold from $500 to $700.
Dave and Wendy Tompkins, Bororen, sold No.3 Droughtmaster heifers for $700.
Most heifers sold from $500 to $700.
Errol Blows, Ubobo, sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $1010.
Richard Tuttle, Baffle Creek, sold quality Brahman cows for $1160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.