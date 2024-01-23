The ex stud principal who refuses to retire from farming

Even in retirement, some graziers refuse to hang up their hat and boots, instead opting to downsize.
Gavin and Diane Arneil, The Wee Hirsel, Thangool, may have left their 2000 head bull breeding days behind them, but their small herd of 190 head has managed to keep them busy in retirement.
The couple came from humble beginnings, having married in 1968 and working at Gavin's father's property, The Hirsel, for seven years before buying a small patch of their own in Jambin called Tiamby.
They started off with 27 Hereford cows, three kids, and high hopes for the future - but the beef depression during the 70s left them without a market to sell into.
"You would take cattle to the yards and no one would bid, it was dreadful," Ms Arneil said.
"Our bank manager had a nervous breakdown, going from one poverty stricken place to another and there was no food in the house."
Luckily they could still grow sorghum, but with the way things were Gavin had to find work off farm.
"We scraped through that period by breaking in horses and I became a mobile farrier, travelling the valley to shoe horses," Mr Arneil said.
"We also inherited a small mango plantation on the farm which was quite lucrative around Christmas.
"You learn the value of the dollar during a time like that," he said.
When things got better, the family was able to purchase a property in Banana. They eventually bought out a neighbouring property, sold it, and leased it back for 10 years.
Around a decade later they purchased Granville in Baralaba and were able to run 2000 head on 3642 hectares (9000 acres) and cultivate wheat and sorghum and produce cattle feed.
They started up Granville Charolais stud in 1994, and sold bulls privately and into Gracemere before moving to an on-property sale from their selling complex built in 2007.
"It was quite successful, we very rarely had bulls left over," Mr Arneil said.
They liked Charolais for the shape, confirmation, and ability to put on weight.
In 2015 they decided to wrap up their stud days and disperse their herd. Mr Arneil said they couldn't keep up with expectations agents had around the number of lots needed at sales.
"We only had 50 odd to sell, but the agents wanted a couple hundred."
Mr Arneil also had a few medical problems due to falling off horses throughout his life and he could see that it was time to sell up.
"The doctor said, 'if you fall off a horse again, don't bother coming back,'" Mr Arneil said.
After selling up, they purchased their current 242h (600 acre) block in Thangool, mainly attracted to the property's pastures.
"We bought this place because it had good buffel grass, lots of other places had couch grass," Mr Arneil said.
The large bulk of their steer fattening operation is now made up of Charbrays and Droughtmasters, which they sell onto the meatworks as two tooth steers, dressed at around 380 to 400kg.
"Most of mine get MSA graded, sometimes fat colour is too yellow or meat cover might not be right, but they usually get through," Mr Arneil said.
While they still run a small breeder herd of about 20 Charolais, the calves are mainly bred to enter into commercial classes at the Callide Valley Show each year.
Ms Arneil beams with pride when she recounts that her husband has been competing with horses and cattle at the show every year for 67 years.
Even after a medical episode last year caused him to black out and hit a gum tree while driving, he still managed to show his steers, thanks to a good friend who took them to the show for him.
Their property is currently a lush hue of green, after 215mm of rainfall to date in Thangool since December.
They grow cattle feed consisting of 60h of a sugar-based forage crop, planted with dolichos lablab and butterfly pea, and 60h of Leucaena.
They said they were very happy with their current block, and haven't had much trouble with pasture dieback.
Since moving to the property, they have put in fencing and rotate cattle every few weeks across 12 paddocks. They have also done some dozer work to improve water flow into their dams.
"I watch the grass all the time, if it's getting chewed down, you move them and you always have some of your paddocks locked up," Mr Arneil said.
They also planned to look into grassfed certification in the next couple of years to get the premium as their cattle would likely already met the requirements.
"I don't have to do all this anymore, we are retired, but I just like doing it," Mr Arneil said.
"The main plan is to stay alive," laughed Ms Arneil.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.