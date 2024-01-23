Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

The ex stud principal who refuses to retire from farming

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
January 23 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gavin and Diane Arneil at their Thangool property The Wee Hirsel pictured in a paddock with some of their steers. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Gavin and Diane Arneil at their Thangool property The Wee Hirsel pictured in a paddock with some of their steers. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

Even in retirement, some graziers refuse to hang up their hat and boots, instead opting to downsize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.