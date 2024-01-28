Market transparency issues in focus

Last week QFF CEO Jo Sheppard, and QFF's peak body members Canegrowers, Cotton Australia and Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers, met with Queensland Premier Steven Miles to discuss a range of challenges and opportunities currently facing Queensland farmers and the agriculture sector.
Of critical importance in this discussion was the topic of supermarket pricing and market transparency for farmers, alongside industry's grave concerns for the carbon capture and storage project proposed for the Great Artesian Basin, and disaster preparedness and response processes to support farmers and regional communities during and following weather events.
Most people have no doubt seen the recent media coverage surrounding supermarket price gouging and calls for an enquiry into pricing at the checkout. QFF's meeting with the Premier came ahead of his discussion with supermarkets last week where he raised questions about the difference in the price farmers receive for their produce and the price customers pay at the checkouts.
QFF welcomes the Premier taking an interest in the issue of market transparency and his subsequent calls for fair competition reforms. QFF supports the review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct and believes the option to make it mandatory must be fully explored. Growers and consumers need increased market transparency, and tougher penalties for unfair business practices across the agricultural supply chain are required if change is to be achieved.
QFVG's national We Give A Fork campaign has seen continuous media attention since its launch last year.
Not only has the campaign amplified the sentiments of many fruit, vegetable, and nut growers on a national stage, but QFVG has made significant headway in calling out the complexity of the market power imbalances at play in the horticulture sector.
In recent media engagements QFVG CEO Rachel Chambers has discussed the retribution farmers fear should they make complaints against supermarkets, with the 'independent' arbiters who process such complaints being paid by these very supermarkets.
QFVG also explains that as national buyers, the supermarket giants have insights into every grower's business and are using this data as a weapon in pricing negotiations. With farmers feeling they are unable to speak out against these issues directly, peak body organisations such as QFVG are working hard to bring about the public awareness and political response required to drive real change.
It is imperative that our growers are protected from the inherently imbalanced relationship they have with the supermarkets that stock their produce. As inflationary pressures and cost of living issues motivate the general public to take an interest in the cost of food, it is a good opportunity to not only address current market failures that are impacting both consumers and farmers, but also to raise awareness of the importance of future farm viability.
We cannot sit on our laurels if we are to ensure a sustainable food production system for future generations. The policy settings, land and water use decisions and operating environment we create in the coming years for agricultural production will directly impact the availability and affordability of Australian fresh food and produce for our children. We have to get it right.
Visit www.wegiveafork.com.au for more information.
