Long time Maleny stud beef producer Peter Parnell farewelled at funeral

It was fitting that it was a misty Maleny day to draw the curtains on the life of long time Sunshine Coast stud beef cattle farmer and community advocate Peter Parnell.
A memorial service was held last Monday, January 15 at Maleny's RSL Hall to remember the life and times of the former farmer, engineer, political aspirant and father of two.
Peter moved to Bald Knob, Maleny with his family in 1979 and was an active community member and beef cattle farmer for more than 40 years.
He was a large commercial beef cattle breeder after acquiring the Coograli stud herd in 1981 which included former RNA Champion bull Lagoon Park Bevan.
Peter developed his bloodlines that are now celebrated across some of Australia's major Braford studs including the Galloway's Ascot Neimen Stud.
Coograli pioneered higher Brahman content to be more tick and drought resilient with its bulls selling across Queensland and New South Wales.
The Coograli stud turns 50 this year and a smaller nucleus of the herd has now relocated to Clifton on the Darling Downs and will be managed by Stuart Brown.
Coograli cattle were also a regular on the show circuit however it was heifer Coograli Grand Final which was the most successful.
Peter's son Brendan recalled his father reaching his peak of community activism while living on the Maleny range.
He stood for government at local and federal level, switched from the National Party to being a Greens candidate for Fairfax while also being an eco-champion, chairing multiple landcare groups including Barung and Brandenburg.
"It's been a major challenge to establish how many tree plants Dad led on the range. There's probably 10's of 1,000's along his road alone," Brendan said.
As well as farming, Peter established his engineering consultancy in the early 1980's in Maleny and his works included projects at Australia Zoo, Aussie World, Big Pineapple, Caloundra Lighthouse and thousands of waste water systems in the hinterland as well as many sub divisions and soil tests across the Sunshine Coast.
Peter played a key role in the hinterland community.
He was also chairman of Maleny Show Society, Maleny Tennis Association and Maleny's Centenary Pool when it was opened by former local MP Mike Ahearn.
He actively led fund raising and government lobbying for all these organisations.
Peter had been an engineer with Civil & Civic when Australia's then tallest building Australian Square was opened in 1967 and this pioneered ground breaking light weight concrete construction methods which he wrote a thesis on at university.
That was also part of the innovative Lennons Hotel construction in Brisbane which was unique as the first tall building had a waistline and was one of the first in Australia with a roof top pool.
He was born in Melbourne, went through school and university in Sydney, however the Sunshine Coast was his home, firstly at Noosa and then the Maleny farm.
He is survived by son and daughter Brendan and Erica, grandchildren Bianca, Liam and Isabella.
Peter passed away peacefully on December, 30, 2023.
- Words: Brendan Parnell
