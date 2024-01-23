Weaner steers hit 452c at Biggenden

Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Mundubbera sold for 366c/$1597. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coringa sold for 360c/$1602. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Childers sold for 360c/$1210. Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster and Brangus steers from Byrnetown sold for 349c/$1549.