Weaner steers hit 452c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2116.
Cattle were drawn from Gogango, Jambin, Chinchilla, Theodore, Moura, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Cloyna, Goomeri, Kilkivan, Tiaro, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Rosedale, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from Rosedale sold for $1520. Charolais cross cows and calves from Woolooga sold for $1500. Brangus cows and calves from Yandaran sold for $1320.
Milk and two tooth Brangus bullocks from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 311c/$1945. Eight tooth Charbray bullocks from Boompa sold for 303c/$2111. Two tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Woodgate sold for 314c/$1429.
Four and six tooth Charbray heifers from Gayndah sold for 316c/$1783. Six tooth Charbray heifers from Burnett Heads sold for 283c/$1401. Four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Coringa sold for 288c/$1449. Four and six tooth Brahman heifers from Theodore sold for 288c/$1412.
Charbray cows from Biggenden sold for 262c/$1619. Grey Brahman cows from Childers sold for 259c/$1522. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 263c/$1442. Red Brahman cows from Murgon sold for 260c/$1399. Brahman cows from Moura sold for 253c/$1190. Brangus cows from Wallaville sold for 255c/$1446.
Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Mundubbera sold for 366c/$1597. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coringa sold for 360c/$1602. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Childers sold for 360c/$1210. Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster and Brangus steers from Byrnetown sold for 349c/$1549.
Milk tooth Brahman cross steers from Gayndah sold for 398c/$1201. Charolais cross steers from Mount Perry sold for 378c/$1224. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Hervey Bay sold for 374c/$1097. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Gayndah sold for 408c/$1111. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Nanango sold for 412c/$1008. Milk tooth red Brahman steers from Childers sold for 330c/$1091.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 452c/$1252. Charolais cross weaner steers from Burnett Heads sold for 438c/$1033. Charolais cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 416c/$1302. Brangus weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 420c/$907. Charbray weaner steers from Chinchilla sold for 418c/$1097. Brahman cross weaner steers from Bundaberg sold for 432c/$722.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 336c/$1326. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers from Chinchilla sold for 306c/$1032. Milk and two tooth Brangus heifers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 308c/$1207. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 322c/$997. Milk tooth Charolais heifers from Jambin sold for 340c/$1003.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Childers sold for 342c/$1050. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 336c/$832. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 350c/$800. Charolais weaner heifers from Burnett Heads sold for 330c/$804. Charbray weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 348c/$598.
