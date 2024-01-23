Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers hit 452c at Biggenden

January 23 2024 - 5:00pm
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Paul Hastings with pens of Charolais cross steers on account of Scanlan Pastoral, Gayndah. The line of 25 weaner steers made 452.2c/kg or $1252. Picture supplied
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2116.

