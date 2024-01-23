Temperatures set to drop, but humidity to stay high

The higher-than-normal temperatures scorching pretty much the whole State this week are expected to drop by as much as 6 degrees by the end of the week, according to a BOM meteorologist.
But, duty forecaster Patch Clapp, said there would be no "flushing out of the humidity" across a large area of Queensland "any time soon" because of the impending cyclone.
"The high humidity, the high dew points - that kind of absolute measure of moisture in the atmosphere has been particularly high right across Queensland, but it's also been notably high around Central Queensland even for this time of year," he said.
"So we've seen a sustained run of these really humid conditions."
Mr Clapp said the moisture and heat would depend on what kind of cloud cover and shower activity came in coming days as the tropical low made its way towards the coast
"So, we can get some drops in temperature as we see that cloud cover increase, but in terms of the humidity falling right away we might get some reductions in coming days, but we'll also see the rainfall from this system keep those humidity levels higher," he said.
"Be prepared for the rainfall coming, at this stage there's an initial flood watch out covering a big stretch of the catchment from Tully, basically all the way down the Queensland coast to Rockhampton.
"We don't quite get into the Fitzroy River around Rockhampton, but we do come down the Connors, Isaac and Styx rivers to the southern side of Mackay and some of the inland river systems as well stretching down into the Carnarvon Ranges - so we could be seeing the flooding right across that stretch of the Queensland coast as this system crosses the coast and makes its way through the inland areas."
Mr Clapp said places which had seen some of the hotter conditions in Queensland would get a drop in temperature.
"So we're looking at places experiencing up to a five to six degree drop from being in the higher 30s down in to the lower 30s...maybe not quite as pronounced everywhere, but certainly in the coming days, Thursday and Friday, there will be cooler temperatures right around Central Queensland," he said.
To escape yesterday's high temperature of 35 degrees in Rockhampton, Holly Tomkins took her 23-year-old retired show jumping mare, Princess, to the beach near Yeppoon.
The pair met up with Molly Corrigan of Yeppoon and her 19-year-old gelding, Humbug.
Ms Tomkins said they took the horses to the beach "just to give them a cool off" because it was so hot.
It was a first for Princess, but Ms Tomkins said she enjoyed it and would definitely do it again.
Long range weather forecaster Hayden Walker of Bundaberg said the high humidity and temperatures were not completely normal, but they had certainly been experienced in the past.
"We've certainly had those head troughs from Western Australia and they carry through and over into the Northern Territory and South Australia and make their way through to Queensland, New South plus Victoria," he said.
"Once a decade, once every 20 years, but they certainly happen."
Mr Walker, who utilises sun spot activity and solar flares to predict the weather, said January would be the hottest month Australia wide.
"And then it will start to cool so to speak because of the rainfall that will be experienced in the next two or three months - so there's a lot of rainfall that Queensland will receive in the next three to four months therefore that temperature will drop, but the humidity will be quite substantial," he said.
Mr Walker predicts there will be rainfall across two thirds of the state in February and heavy rains on the coastal districts in April and May.
"Then it will go into the Central Highlands, the Central Lowlands, it will be quite wet up in the Carpentaria and also down in the far south west so Queensland wide will experience a fair bit of rainfall in the next three to four months," he said.
"We're talking flooding rain."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.