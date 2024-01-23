Queensland Country Life
Temperatures set to drop, but humidity to stay high

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated January 23 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
To escape the heat of Rockhampton yesterday, Holly Tomkins cooled off with her horse, Princess, at a beach near Yeppoon. Picture: Judith Maizey
To escape the heat of Rockhampton yesterday, Holly Tomkins cooled off with her horse, Princess, at a beach near Yeppoon. Picture: Judith Maizey

The higher-than-normal temperatures scorching pretty much the whole State this week are expected to drop by as much as 6 degrees by the end of the week, according to a BOM meteorologist.

