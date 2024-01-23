Queensland Country Life
Winton motorist fined for driving through flood waters

January 23 2024 - 11:26am
A 41-year-old Winton man was fined $804 and given six demerit points after allegedly being caught driving through flood waters north of Longreach on Sunday.

