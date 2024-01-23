Winton motorist fined for driving through flood waters

A 41-year-old Winton man was fined $804 and given six demerit points after allegedly being caught driving through flood waters north of Longreach on Sunday.
Police will allege the driver passed two road closure signs and a physical barrier before the Toyota Hilux drove through flood-impacted Winton-Jundah Road at around 3.30pm.
The man was fined $619 for careless driving (without due care and attention) and $185 for disobeying a road access sign.
He was also issued six demerit points for both offences.
Commissioner Katarina Carroll said that with another tropical cyclone about to form off the Queensland coast, it was a reminder to motorists not to drive through flood waters.
"You don't know what kind of debris or objects could be lurking just under the surface," she said.
"There is also a very good chance that the road's structure has been undermined.
"It's not worth risking your life or the lives of emergency services who come to rescue you."
