Man airlifted to hospital after brown snake bite near Rolleston

A man was airlifted to hospital after he was bitten by a snake while working on a rural property in centraal Queensland on Monday afternoon.
The Rockhampton-based RACQ CapRescue was tasked to Rolleston at 2.40pm, where a man in his 40s had been bitten on his hand by a suspected eastern brown snake.
Queensland Ambulance Service officers attended the scene, providing first response medical treatment and moved the patient to Rolleston airfield in preparation for air transport.
The RACQ CapRescue medical team provided further stabilisation before transporting the patient to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
This comes nearly two weeks after a woman in her 20s was airlifted to hospital after she was bitten by a snake while she was sleeping in bed, near Glenmorgan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.