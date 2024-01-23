Queensland Country Life
Man airlifted to hospital after brown snake bite near Rolleston

Updated January 23 2024 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
The RACQ CapRescue was tasked to Rolleston on Monday, after a man was bitten by a suspected brown snake. Picture supplied.
A man was airlifted to hospital after he was bitten by a snake while working on a rural property in centraal Queensland on Monday afternoon.

