New tax on high super balances

There are only two certainties in life - death and taxes. This phrase was well written by Benjamin Franklin in the 18th century and still rings true today.
Another certainty that I see in my life as a tax professional is changes to superannuation law. While I love the tax savings that come with superannuation, I understand the frustration that many people have with the constant changes to the laws, making it harder to understand.
Unfortunately, there is a new change that is on its way, which I have already had many enquiries about from clients.
This new change has been titled Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions, but it is effectively a new tax on high superannuation balances, known as Division 296 Tax. The magic number is $3 million for an individual's total superannuation balance, so if you have less than $3 million in super, this new tax will not affect you. The government estimates that this will only affect 0.5 per cent of Australians with super, but this will potentially grow in time as inflation grows but the threshold remains the same.
The calculation is complex, but the basic concept is a 15pc tax levied on the movement between a member's opening and closing balances for the year, with some items being excluded. Not all of the earnings will be taxed, just part of the earnings which are over the $3 million threshold. This tax will be levied to the individual member and not the super fund. However, the member will be able to elect to withdraw this additional tax from their super fund.
Unfortunately, one disappointing outcome from this new tax is that unrealised gains from investments count as earnings. This means that tax will be levied on unrealised gains, which may cause cash flow problems if assets need to be sold to fund this additional tax. Also, if there are negative earnings due to your superannuation decreasing in value, there is no refund on these negative earnings. Instead, negative earnings are quarantined and offset against future earnings.
It is important to note that this new tax is not yet law. While there has been plenty of media attention regarding this new super tax, it is currently before the House of Representatives. So we are in a holding pattern until the bill becomes law.
If this new tax will or may affect you, consult your financial adviser or accountant. This new law is proposed to start on July 1, 2025, so there is still time to review your situation and assess whether you can avoid paying this tax and whether it is in your best interests to do so.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.