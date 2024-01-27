New tax on high super balances

This new change has been titled Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions, but it is effectively a new tax on high superannuation balances, known as Division 296 Tax. The magic number is $3 million for an individual's total superannuation balance, so if you have less than $3 million in super, this new tax will not affect you. The government estimates that this will only affect 0.5 per cent of Australians with super, but this will potentially grow in time as inflation grows but the threshold remains the same.