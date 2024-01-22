Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Flinders water tender in limbo, future uncertain

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 23 2024 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Flinders River in flood. Picture: File
The Flinders River in flood. Picture: File

There are fears that tenders for unallocated water from the Flinders River will be aborted now that state Water Minister Glenn Butcher has decided to review the Gulf Water Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.