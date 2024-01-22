Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Rates rise at Woodford

January 23 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rates rise at Woodford
Rates rise at Woodford

There were 219 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.