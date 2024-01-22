Rates rise at Woodford

There were 219 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market again saw a big increase in prices, with rates rising for all descriptions of cattle.
Barrie Dunning, Kilcoy, sold a line of Santa backgrounder steers for $1320 and cows for $1680 and $1160. Grant and Julie Langridge, Beerwah, sold Senepol cross weaner steers for $1290 and $980.
John Chambers, Neurum, sold lines of Santa weaner heifers for $940 and $760. Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold lines of Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1010 and $1000 and weaner heifers for $850.
Leslie Harrison, Elimbah, sold a pen of Angus cross weaner steers for $1130 and weaner heifers for $770. Oh Corral, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Charbray steers for $800. Garry Brown, Neurum, sold pens of young Brangus steers for $800 and $700.
ALB Pastoral, Braemore, sold Blonde cross calves, with males making $715 and heifers $650. Michael Christie, Stanmore, sold Charbray heifers for $760.
