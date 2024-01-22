Theodore grazier chosen for world Santa board

Theodore grazier Louise Joyce is one of two Australians appointed to an international board established to promote and further develop the Santa Gertrudis breed worldwide.
The other Australian is Michael Doering of Walmona, Coolah in NSW, the president of the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association of Australia.
The pair were chosen while in attendance at the Santa Gertrudis World Congress 2023 that was held in December across four states in Brazil, South America.
The five-week trip to South America by Mrs Joyce of Gyranda, Theodore, was her 10th with her first being in 1991 with her husband Burnett, who died two years ago.
Mr Joyce was an early pioneer of Santa Gertrudis cattle in Australia, was an international judge and was on the board of the Santa Gertrudis council for 31 years including three years as president.
"Burnett was invited to judge at a show in Brazil, the Avara Show...the Santa Gertrudis cattle, in 1991, so that was the start of it," she said.
"We went over and he judged 350 head over two days and it was just fantastic."
Mrs Joyce, who speaks Spanish, said the board included two representatives from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, South Africa, Honduras, USA and Australia, who would each have a term of two years initially.
She said the board would hold zoom meetings to share information on research results, ideas, genetics and discuss other issues affecting the industry.
"There are problems (now) in trying to get semen and genetics into some of those countries, we are trying to iron those out, but it's a slow process," she said.
"If we can have a world wide breed where we can share genetics rather than it just being the Australian or the Brazilian or Paraguayian, there's a lot to be said for that," she said.
Mrs Joyce said it would be a challenge as they really did not know what was involved with the board at this stage.
"But we're keeping in contact and, I think, that's a plus," she said.
"And, yes, you're right, I am a bit chuffed (to be appointed) because I guess I have a lot of people, who I know well over there, and they trust me, it's really good."
Mrs Joyce said having Australian representation on the board would also help promote Australian Santa Gertrudis bloodlines to other countries.
She said Santa Gertrudis cattle were known to cross breed really well with the Nelore cattle in South America.
She said the country in South America was quite different to Australia and was probably a lot easier to run cattle there as they did not have to deal with the vagaries of droughts and floods and everything in between.
"Our properties are a lot more extensive that theirs on the whole, they do have some big properties, but they're more commercial properties," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.